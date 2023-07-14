International award-winning fair celebrates the best of California

Sacramento, Calif. – The 2023 California State Fair returns to Sacramento kicks off today, July 14th and will run for the next two weeks before concluding on July 30.

International acclaim

The California State Fair & Food Festival is an international award-winning fair, receiving top honors at the International Association of Fairs and Expositions out of more than 1,100 fairs worldwide. The California State Fair is dedicated as a place to celebrate the best the state has to offer in agriculture, technology, and the diversity of its people, traditions, and trends that shape the Golden State’s future.

The State Fair will include a comprehensive list of competitions, including California’s best- in-class wines, cheeses, craft beers, cannabis, olive oils, and fine arts, among others. For more information, please visit www.calexpostatefair.com