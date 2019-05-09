Annual El Dorado Winery Association Blind Barrel Event

Placerville, CA – The 18th Amendment of 1919 or Prohibition, sought to “elevate morality” in the US by banning the consumption of alcohol in the US. In 1933 President Roosevelt repealed Prohibition with the 21st amendment. Over eight decades later, the El Dorado Winery Association still revels for repeal while it seeks to elevate your senses!

June 8th, 2019 join in the celebration of the repeal of Prohibition in period style as more than a dozen wineries bring you a one-night “Speakeasy!” The joint will be jumpin’ as you enjoy legal libations, local food, and dance the night away to a live swing band at Boeger Winery located at 1709 Carson Road in Placerville. From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. snap your suspenders, tip your hats, swing your flapper dresses while letting the good times roll with wineries such as; Bumgarner, Chateau Davell, Oakstone, and Mediterranean.

Two ticket choices for only a few clams

The Cool Cat (general admission) for $28 in advance online or $35 at the door, includes a commemorative glass and 10 tastings.

The Bee’s Knees (VIP Experience) for $40 in advance online or $48 at the door, includes the above plus a secret password giving you a lux experience in the VIP Lounge (Juice Joint.)

Where you’ll taste three of the region’s top wines blindfolded to see if you can identify the variety to win prizes.

Tasting of the “Blind Barrel” – a unique collaborative wine between three of the region’s top winemakers.

and delicious food pairings prepared by El Dorado Hill’s dynamite new restaurant, Osteria Moto

For more information, to purchase tickets, and to view our hotsy-totsy video go to: www.eldoradowines.org/blind-barrel