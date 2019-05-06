Linking Northern California with Federal Policymakers

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. – The 49th annual Capitol-to-Capitol (Cap-to-Cap) presented by Western Health Advantage, the nation’s largest business-led federal advocacy program of its kind – organized by the Sacramento Metro Chamber takes place in Washington, D.C. May 4-8. A delegation of over 325 participants, comprised of business leaders, nearly 70 elected officials, and community stakeholders, will meet with members of Congress, federal agency leadership, and key committee representatives to advocate for policy change on behalf of the six-county Capital Region.

” …a shining example of what makes our community resilient…” Amanda Blackwood (Sac Metro Chamber President and CEO)

Delegates form 12 policy teams will participate in nearly 300 meetings, working beyond traditional industry sectors to improve outcomes for the six-county Capital Region. Volunteer leadership and regional policy experts have crafted over 30 in-depth policy analyses to support solutions and requested actions. The policy teams include air quality; civic amenities; community resources; economic development; flood protection; food and agriculture; health care; land use and national resources; public safety; transportation; water resources; and workforce and education.

Roseville Water Efficiency

“When the Capital Region’s business community comes together with our elected officials and civic leaders, we become a shining example of what makes our community resilient,” said Sacramento Metro Chamber President and CEO Amanda Blackwood. “We can put aside our differences, work across sectors and interests, all in an effort to highlight the best of the region and create lasting change.”

For the 49th annual program, the Metro Chamber has identified four priority issue areas that center around business and community resiliency; Regulatory Reform, Addressing Barriers to Talent, Coordinated Response to Catastrophic Incidents, and Investment in Infrastructure. The policy priorities align with the Metro Chamber’s 4-Point Business Promise, the organization’s strategic compass, guiding its work toward key areas of greatest impact: Strong Business, Ready Workforce,Vibrant Community and Connected Region.

An executive summary featuring the 2019 priority issues and outline of policy team briefs can be reviewed on the Metro Chamber website.

Congressional representatives that serve parts of the six-county region will join the delegation to participate in conversations with thought leaders and experts covering issues that will shape the future of the Capital Region.

During the Congressional Leadership Forum, Congresswoman Doris Matsui will welcome Former Secretary of State Madeline Albright to address the full delegation. Congressman Ami Bera will discuss the political landscape of Washington with Amy Walter, national editor of The Cook Political Report. Congressman John Garamendi will close out delegation gatherings with the Cybersecurity Policy Briefing featuring Col. Todd R. Stratton, the Director of Air Force Cyber Forward and two business leaders: Kevin Reed, Director of Network, Security and Cloud Management at VMWare and Jason Olson, International External Affairs at AT&T Services, Inc.

For 48 years, the lasting legacy of Cap-to-Cap continues to benefit the regional business community, dating back to the original delegations who successfully delayed the closure of McClellan Air Force Base. In recent years, where the Metro Chamber and Cap-to-Cap delegates have worked collaboratively with members of the region’s Congressional representatives, we have succeeded in assisting to secure major infrastructure funding for roads, highways and bridges, amplifying our regional agricultural sector, and most recently, last year’s federal funding allocation of $1.8 billion dollars for flood protection. These funds will help strengthen levees, raise Folsom Dam and widen the Sacramento Weir.