Growing list of Venues requiring vaccinations or negative testing

Sacramento, Calif. – At Aftershock, safety is our NUMBER ONE concern. To protect the health of our fans, artists, staff and crew, all attendees will be required to show proof of either (i.) full COVID-19 vaccination or (ii.) a negative COVID-19 test.

For those of you not yet vaccinated, the last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson is Thursday, September 23 (4-day pass holders) or Friday, September 24 (3-day pass holders).

For fans who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72-hours of the first day of coming into the festival grounds.

Aftershock Festival takes place Oct 7- 10, 2021 at Discovery Park.

Masks

Aftershock will require masks in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status and strongly requests that all fans wear a mask while in the festival grounds.

In addition, Aftershock will have increased hand sanitizer stations on site, additional cleaning crews in high touch areas and will be offering a cashless option for convenient check-out at dedicated food, beverage and merch lines.

We thank you for your patronage, support and compliancy during these unprecedented times. We are all in this together.

