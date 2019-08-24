SACOG Board Unanimously Approves 2019 Funding Round

Sacramento, CA- Twenty-four transportation projects across the Sacramento region received nearly $56.2 million in funding from the Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG).

The $56 million in awards helps bring multiple regional-serving projects closer to being fully funded, brings existing infrastructure into a state of good repair, and supports new planning and project development efforts. Examples of the range of projects funded include the maintenance and modernizing of light rail vehicles for the Sacramento Regional Transit District, main street rehabilitation and improvements in the City of Isleton, Safe Routes to School improvements in the City of Woodland, and a complete street state of good repair project in Yuba County.

SACOG Executive Director James Corless said, “It is important to further assist projects in our region that have already come through our funding cycles and that continue to promote our Board’s priorities for the region. We need to keep our existing roads and infrastructure in good conditions, make it safe for our residents to travel in all kinds of modes, and continue to help our region meet our greenhouse gas reduction targets – and these projects aim to do just that.”

Main Street Road Rehabilitation and Streetscape Improvements in the City of Isleton

The City of Isleton will receive $337,000 to repave its historic main street while adding sidewalk repairs, ADA ramps, and streetscape improvements. The project will provide investments into a street that hasn’t seen improvements in several decades and will make a real near-term impact in a small rural community.

W. Gibson Safe Routes to School Improvement Project in the City of Woodland

The City of Woodland will receive $3,000,000 to reconstruct W. Gibson Road. In addition to bringing the road back to a state of good repair, the project will include protected bike lanes, ADA corner/crossings, transit stops, and traffic signal improvements. The design features will allow a physical separation between modes, supporting an increase in biking and walking for students and all users.

Maintaining and Modernizing the Regional Light Rail System for the Sacramento Regional Transit District (RT)

RT will receive $10,000,000 to help address a significant and time-sensitive need to replace two aging light rail vehicles. Much of the existing light rail fleet is fast approaching its useful life, jeopardizing the ability to maintain this important transit service. This award supplements the $10,000,000 SACOG awarded the same modernization project in the 2018 funding round.

Feather River Blvd. – State of Good Repair Project in Yuba County

Yuba County will receive $1,701,000 to bring the busiest road in West Linda towards a state of good repair. The project will also provide continuous sidewalk coverage and bicycle lanes in an area currently lacking in active transportation infrastructure.

For a full list of awarded projects, see the attachment.

SACOG received 27 applications totaling close to $127 million in funding requests. The final cost for projects awarded in the competitive program is $56,192,000. SACOG also awarded $3.8 million to Transportation Demand Management and other smaller funding commitments that together support innovative mobility and traditional grant programs.

Over the last 15 years, SACOG has led competitive regional funding rounds to fund transportation projects within the four counties (Sacramento, Sutter, Yolo, and Yuba) that implement the region’s Metropolitan Transportation Plan/Sustainable Communities Strategy (MTP/SCS). The revenue sources for these funding rounds include Congestion Mitigation and Air Quality (CMAQ), Regional Surface Transportation Program Block Grants (STPBG), the State Transportation Improvement Program (STIP), and SACOG managed funds.