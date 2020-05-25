Sacramento Region Community Foundation

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Region Community Foundation (Foundation) announced that it has recently awarded over $520,000 to 73 nonprofit organizations that provide vital services within the capital area and that face severe operational challenges and non-recoverable expenses as a result of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

These grants from the Foundation’s Sacramento Region Disaster Relief Fund support organizations providing essential services-including emergency assistance, food security, healthcare, and childcare-to some of the capital area’s most vulnerable populations. Among the grants awarded from the Relief Fund is one that will expand the capacity of a domestic violence crisis line to meet increased need, another that will support meal delivery to seniors who are unable to cook for themselves, and one that will supply diapers and other hard-to-find supplies to unhoused families.

To see a complete list of the 73 nonprofits throughout El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo counties that have received funding, please visit the Foundation’s website.

“The coronavirus has had a devastating effect on organizations that provide critical services to so many in the capital area. Our nonprofit partners are reporting extreme hardships in the communities they serve, and in the impact of the virus on their operations,” said the Foundation’s chief executive, Linda Beech Cutler. “While the long-term impact of the coronavirus and the volatility it has created remains unclear, we are committed to working closely with all of our partners to see it through, together.”

Grants from the Relief Fund have been made possible thanks to the support of the Foundation’s fundholders, area businesses, and generous regional partners. Those partners include The California Endowment; The James B. McClatchy Foundation; Blue Shield of California Foundation; Pacific Gas and Electric Company, the primary funder of The PG&E Corporation Foundation; Aerojet Rocketdyne Foundation; and Wells Fargo. The Fund has also received support from donors to the Donate4Sacramento campaign, of which the Foundation is a part, alongside a coalition of philanthropic, government, and business leaders.

Individuals and businesses interested in supporting the Relief Fund and learning more about the Foundation’s coronavirus response efforts are invited to visit www.sacregcf.org/covid-19.