Stanley Kubrick’s Sci-Fi Classic 2001: A Space Odyssey

Sacramento, Calif. – Continuing the 50th anniversary celebration of Stanley Kubrick’s science fiction masterpiece 2001: A Space Odyssey: The IMAX Experience will open at the Esquire IMAX Theatre on August 23 at 7:00 p.m.

This marks the first time ever that moviegoers will have the opportunity to view the seminal film on the largest possible screen, creating a truly immersive experience. Tickets are on sale at the theatre box office and online at www.imax.com/sacramento.

Widely considered among the greatest films of the 20th century, 2001: A Space Odyssey was originally released on April 4, 1968, igniting the imaginations of both critics and audiences. With the film, Kubrick redefined the limits of moviemaking and cemented his legacy as one of the most revolutionary and influential motion picture directors of all time.

2001: A Space Odyssey was directed and produced by Kubrick from a screenplay he co-wrote with legendary science fiction author Arthur C. Clarke. The film stars Keir Dullea and Gary Lockwood.

The Esquire IMAX Theatre is located at 1211 K Street in downtown Sacramento, CA.