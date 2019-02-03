Nonprofit Organizations Boosted in Placer, Sac, Yolo and El Dorado

Sacramento, CA- The Sacramento Region Community Foundation (Foundation), the region’s leading grantmaker, recently announced that it awarded a record $14,164,000 to nonprofit organizations last year, topping 2017 by nearly $3 million. The majority of the grants awarded were directed to organizations that serve the Foundation’s four-county footprint.

In all, 1,767 philanthropic grants totaling $10,920,000 were awarded to local nonprofits serving a range of sectors-including education, health and wellness, arts and culture, and human services-within El Dorado, Placer, Sacramento, and Yolo counties.

“Philanthropy is such a powerful force for good in our community,” said Linda Beech Cutler, the Foundation’s chief executive. “These numbers reflect the strength of our partnerships with our fundholders, and the power of our collective investments in the nonprofits that strengthen the Sacramento region, our home.”

Fast Facts

Of the grants made in 2018, nearly 50 percent were awarded from the Foundation’s Donor Advised Funds. (Learn more about Donor Advised Funds, which have recently received negative attention in the national press: “The Truth About Donor Advised Funds.”)

“Our donor advised fundholders were active grantors this year, representing nearly half of all grants we awarded,” noted Cutler, who added that the Foundation’s scholarship awards were also remarkable. For the first time, those awards topped $1.5 million to support students pursuing their educational dreams, including students in its Capital Area Promise Scholars program.

Sacramento Region Community Foundation

