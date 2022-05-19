Evening full of great food and fun for the whole family
Newcastle Calif.- Tonight, Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm, Youth for Christ Sacramento is hosting an evening full of great food and fun for the whole family.
Hosted at Hillenbrand Farmhaus Brewery in Newcastle Ca, we will have an evening of activities (including axe throwing and corn hole); silent auction; old-fashioned BBQ and fun desserts; and an opportunity to help send students to summer camp.
Auction Items
A few of our auction items : A weekend mountain cabin getaway / private tastings at area wineries / tickets with pit passes to the 2022 Reno Air Races / golf outings
Tickets and Registration
Tickets : $40/person, or $75/couple. Kids 18 and under are $10 each
Click here to register, and we cannot wait to see you!
For more questions email us at [email protected] or call Annette Seeber at 916 215-2826.
