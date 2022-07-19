Aedes aegypti can transmit several viruses

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District detected an invasive (non‐native) species of mosquito on Thursday, July 14. The Aedes aegypti, commonly known as the yellow fever mosquito, was found in a residential Granite Bay neighborhood just south of Granite Bay High School. The California Department of Public Health confirmed the invasive species detection.

The District uses a science‐based, Integrated Vector Management approach to assess mosquito activity and risk and conduct appropriate mosquito control. The District’s approach for the detected mosquito area is conducting door‐to‐door property inspections and setting mosquito traps to determine the infestation level.

“We are following our invasive mosquito response plan to determine the extent of the infestation. We ask residents to help us by allowing our technicians to inspect front and back yards of nearby properties.” Joel Buettner, General Manager.

Aedes aegypti mosquito

The Aedes aegypti mosquito has been steadily spreading through California since it was first detected in Southern California in 2013. In 2021, several northern California counties reported detections including Shasta, Yuba, Butte, Yolo and Sacramento. The mosquito is small and dark with a white violin‐shaped marking on its back. Aedes aegypti can transmit several viruses, including Zika, dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. These viruses, however, have not been found circulating in California. “While we are not aware of any local transmission of viral illnesses due to Aedes aegypti, the local appearance of these mosquitoes warrants extra precautions,” said Placer County Interim Health Officer Rob Oldham.

Protection Tips

The public can help protect themselves and public health by reporting unusual, daytime mosquito biting. The District recommends eliminating standing water on property and runoff or pooling from irrigation systems. Avoid mosquito bites by using EPA registered insect repellents.

For more information, contact the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District at (916) 380‐5444 or placermosquito.org.

More information about Aedes aegypti in California can be found here.

