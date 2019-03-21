Culinary and Winery Stars of El Dorado County

El Dorado Hills, CA- The Annual El Dorado Winery Association’s Passport Weekends include two added adventures in taste, the Winemaker Galas.

Each of the Galas take place on the Passport weekend’s preceding Friday evenings, April 5th and 12th at Mercedes-Benz of El Dorado Hills from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

What could be the region’s preeminent wine and food event has lined-up the who’s who of El Dorado county’s culinary and winery stars!

In an intimate setting, guests will have the opportunity to rub-shoulders with the winemakers themselves, such as Chaim Gur-Arieh, owner-winemaker of C.G. Di Arie Vineyard & Winery, Taylor Gibson, winemaker at Mediterranean Vineyards, Brian Bumgarner, owner-winemaker of Bumgarner Winery, and Guy Herriott, owner-winemaker at Fenton Herriott Vineyards. More of the region’s winemakers will be on hand as well pouring specially selected, rare and reserve wines from their cellars that are not generally available for the public.

Only top restaurants could match the quality of the wines showcased. To that end, a list of El Dorado County’s finest will be on hand presenting hors d’ oeuvres to pair with the evening’s selection of wines. Placerville’s Farm Table, and Heyday Café, plus El Dorado Hill’s C Knight’s Steakhouse, Milestone, and the new, Osteria Moto, have luscious items planned for the Galas.

A silent auction of limited hand-picked offerings and live music will cap the evening off. Tickets are $85 per person for either of the two Friday events.

For More Information and to purchase tickets visit www.eldoradowines.org

The El Dorado Winery Association proudly acknowledges American Ag Credit as the major sponsor of each Passport Winemaker Gala.