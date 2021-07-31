Street fair & beverage festival on Historic Main Street

Placerville, Calif.- On September 18, 2021 WINEderlust returns. El Dorado County’s most creative, passionate and pioneering winemakers, brewers, musicians, artists, and artisans will be converging on Historic Main Street in Placerville for a full street fair, concert and beverage festival!

With an obsession for all things El Dorado-born-and-raised, every wine featured is made from El Dorado grown fruit, and all the artists and vendors will be exhibiting their regional aesthetic.

Fill your belly with the best eats from our local food trucks, enjoy some hands-on fun like dancing in the street, axe throwing and flower crown making!

Music

Matt Rainey and Dippin’ Sauce and the Riotmakers will perform from 5:00- 9:30 p.m. for this street concert. Think a cool, fun bluesy – reggae vibe of local musicians!

The theme of this event is El Dorado Rules! Come and see why. Don’t forget your sunscreen and dancing shoes.

Tickets

General Admission: $40 per adult, 21 & over.

Teen Admission: $25, 13 yrs. to 21.

12 & under, Free.



For more information or to purchase tickets visit https://eldoradowines.org/winederlust/

