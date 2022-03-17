Spring 2022 at Vernon Street Town Square

Roseville, Calif. – Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville welcomes the returns of Wine Down Wednesday in 2022. Kicking off mid April 13 and running through to May 18. Join Wine Down Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 pm to sample local wine, enjoy some food, listen to music, and wine down with family and friends.

In partnership with the Roseville Chamber of Commerce and local vintners, come taste a variety of wines each week from different varietals including the highly floral Viognier to dark-berried Tempranillo and lush Barbera. Other award winning wines include smoky and spiced Syrahs, Petite Sirah and adventurous blends. Cabernet Franc and flavor-intense Zinfandel and dessert wine offerings provide plentiful options for every taste and occasion.

If wine isn’t quite enough to change your Wednesday plans, we are throwing live music into the mix too. Come down and take in the Town Square, listen to great tunes, taste local wines and be sure to bring your friends. $10 entrance fee good for five, 1oz tasting tickets. Bring the 2022 seasonal souvenir glass back to each event for an additional 1oz tasting. 5oz pour of wine also available for $5.

Wine Down Wednesday Schedule 2022