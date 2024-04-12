Spring 2024 at Vernon Street Town Square

Roseville, Calif. – Vernon Street Town Square in Downtown Roseville welcomes the return of Wine Down Wednesday for 2024. Kicking off on April 17 and running weekly through to May 22. Join Wine Down Wednesday from 5:30-7:30 pm to sample local wine, enjoy some food, listen to music, and wine down with family and friends.

Come taste a variety of wines each week from different area wineries and varietals.

Prices

Come down and take in the Town Square, listen to great tunes, taste local wines and be sure to bring your friends. This year’s entrance fee is $12. It’s good for five, 1oz tasting tickets. Bring the 2024 seasonal souvenir glass back to each event for an additional 1oz tasting. 5oz pour of wine also available for $5.

Wine Down Wednesday Schedule 2024

April 17, 2024

April 24, 2024

May 1, 2024

May 8, 2024

May 15, 2024

May 22, 2024

$12 entrance (includes five, one ounce tasting tickets)

$35 nightly cabana rentals