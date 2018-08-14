Community Concert Band, Winds of Faith

Rocklin, CA,- The Winds of Faith, a community concert band based in Rocklin has successfully completed its Tenth Concert Season under the direction of Van Crane.

In Season 11, Winds of Faith will be performing some of the great band music of our era-marches, show tunes, classics, and other traditional music for the enjoyment of audiences in Rocklin, Roseville, Lincoln and Sacramento.

Since 2008, Winds of Faith has expanded to include both adult musicians and qualified student musicians. Director Crane recently commented, “I’m very happy with the current membership but there is always room for more qualified musicians.” Crane is especially looking for those who play the Clarinet, Oboe, Bassoon, Bass Clarinet, French Horn, and Percussion. All interested musicians email Van Crane at vcrane@WindsofFaith.com.

Roseville Rehearsals

Band rehearsals begin on Tuesday, September 11 th from 7-9 pm at Olympus Junior High School (2625 La Croix Dr, Roseville). Rehearsals will continue each Tuesday evening through early December.

About Winds of Faith

Winds of Faith, a Community Concert Band, is a non-profit organization and a member of the Sacramento Valley Symphonic Band Association. For more information, visit Winds of Faith online at http://www.WindsofFaith.com.