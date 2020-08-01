Embraced by Nature. Rooted in Nostalgia.

Roseville, CA- There’s a new kind of place just up the road, and it’s inviting you and your family to come out and play. Welcome to Winding Creek in Roseville, a new 500-acre master-planned community that draws you in and welcomes you back to what’s real. Where you can skip stones and roam the land with no agenda. Where you can take in the rolling oak-studded grasslands and meandering creek. And where you can discover new home neighborhoods that make way for fun, comfort and adventure.

When you live at Winding Creek, every day is a chance to celebrate-because here life is alive with the spirit of vitality and the promise of healthier living.

Make it a day at the planned retail, parks, trails and unique outdoor experiences. Explore the 140 acres of open space for naturally good fun. Or simply come together over weekend farmers’ markets, outdoor concerts and yoga in the park. And with more than 2,000 new homes in Prairie, Craftsman, Americana, California Ranch, Spanish and Wine Country styles, you can find your place to truly feel at home.

All in a vibrant, beautiful city with a charming small-town feel, top-rated schools and storied history.

Model Homes

Model homes will debut in early 2021. Learn more about Winding Creek at WindingCreekRoseville.com.

Winding Creek by Anthem United

3001 Douglas Blvd., Suite 200

Roseville, CA 95661

(833) 539-7306

Winding Creek is built by Anthem United, a team of 400 people driven by creativity, passion and direct communication. Anthem and Anthem United have invested in, developed or managed – alone or in partnership – more than 270 residential, commercial and retail projects with an aggregate value of more than $6 billion across western North America.