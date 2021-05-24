Significantly higher cost to fill up your tank this year

Roseville, CA- Gas prices continue to surge higher as travel begins to accelerate with the warm weather and relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions. In Roseville, there’s only one location that holds the long-running record for the lowest gas prices in town. Scroll to the end of the article to see where we always find the cheapest gas in Roseville.

In Sacramento, Gas Buddy released the following update on current market conditions.

Sacramento gas prices have risen 5.7 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $4.13/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 720 stations in Sacramento. Gas prices in Sacramento are 22.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand $1.40/g higher than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Sacramento is priced at $3.46/g today while the most expensive is $4.69/g, a difference of $1.23/g. The lowest price in the state today is $3.43/g while the highest is $5.56/g, a difference of $2.13/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.02/g today. The national average is up 14.0 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.07/g higher than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Sacramento and the national average going back ten years:

May 24, 2020: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $1.95/g)

May 24, 2019: $3.96/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g)

May 24, 2018: $3.62/g (U.S. Average: $2.97/g)

May 24, 2017: $3.04/g (U.S. Average: $2.37/g)

May 24, 2016: $2.69/g (U.S. Average: $2.29/g)

May 24, 2015: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $2.75/g)

May 24, 2014: $4.03/g (U.S. Average: $3.66/g)

May 24, 2013: $3.98/g (U.S. Average: $3.65/g)

May 24, 2012: $4.23/g (U.S. Average: $3.68/g)

May 24, 2011: $4.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.82/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Stockton- $4.03/g, up 2.2 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.01/g.

Modesto- $4.03/g, up 2.7 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.01/g.

Oakland- $4.21/g, up 2.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $4.19/g.

“In the lead up to Memorial Day, we haven’t seen gas prices come down much, though with oil’s recent move lower, we should start to see more drops at the pump materialize in the days ahead,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “With the Colonial Pipeline situation continuing to improve in Southeastern states, fueling up for the holiday weekend shouldn’t be too challenging, save for a few pockets in GA, NC and SC, where outages remain a bit higher than neighboring states. For those hitting the road, we should see prices inch lower in the coming week through at least Memorial Day, so motorists need not rush to fill their tanks as the drop in oil prices should manifest into lower gas prices as we begin the summer driving season.”

Cheapest Gas in Roseville

Costco $3.69 gallon

(as of May 25, 2021)