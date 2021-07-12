Benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Placer County

Roseville, Calif.- The community is invited to enjoy screenings of Moana, The LEGO Movie and CROODS: A New Age on the Promenade at Westfield Galleria at Roseville.

The $10 ticket includes surprise appearances, a special gift from the LEGO store, fresh popcorn, retailer giveaways, and more surprise and delight moments. 100% of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Placer County.

Enjoy a family friendly movie under the stars!

Schedule

Friday, July 16th: Moana

Friday, July 23rd: The LEGO Movie

Friday, July 31st: CROODS: A new Age

Each night event opens at 7:30pm with movie starting at 8:30pm (depending on sunlight)

Galleria at Roseville | 1173 Galleria Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678

Promenade located by Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

The events include:

• Surprise guest appearance for the Moana screening

• Complimentary LEGO set for the LEGO screening

• Complimentary fresh popcorn from NorCal Popcorn each night

• Tasty shaved ice from Kona Ice available to purchase each night

• A special offer from Shake Shack when you purchase dinner