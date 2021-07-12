Benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Placer County
Roseville, Calif.- The community is invited to enjoy screenings of Moana, The LEGO Movie and CROODS: A New Age on the Promenade at Westfield Galleria at Roseville.
The $10 ticket includes surprise appearances, a special gift from the LEGO store, fresh popcorn, retailer giveaways, and more surprise and delight moments. 100% of the ticket proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Placer County.
Enjoy a family friendly movie under the stars!
Schedule
- Friday, July 16th: Moana
- Friday, July 23rd: The LEGO Movie
- Friday, July 31st: CROODS: A new Age
Each night event opens at 7:30pm with movie starting at 8:30pm (depending on sunlight)
Galleria at Roseville | 1173 Galleria Blvd., Roseville, CA 95678
Promenade located by Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse
The events include:
• Surprise guest appearance for the Moana screening
• Complimentary LEGO set for the LEGO screening
• Complimentary fresh popcorn from NorCal Popcorn each night
• Tasty shaved ice from Kona Ice available to purchase each night
• A special offer from Shake Shack when you purchase dinner