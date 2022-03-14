Scheduled to welcome students for 2023-2024 academic year

Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville City School District (RCSD) broke ground at Westbrook Elementary Friday, March 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. The ceremony was held at 4510 Solaire Drive in Roseville. Attendees included members from the RCSD Board of Trustees, District leadership, development and construction teams and officials from the City of Roseville.

Westbrook Elementary is expected to open to students in August 2023 for the 2023-2024 academic year and will accommodate 800 students.

"This will allow us to maintain the quality of education RCSD is proud to offer to all families." Superintendent Derk Garcia

Growth of West Roseville community

The school will serve the West Roseville community, which has seen a steady stream of new home construction and incoming residents. From 2010-2020, the City of Roseville saw a population growth of 23% – far outpacing the state of California overall.

“Today RCSD serves more than 11,000 students from transitional kindergarten through 8th grade,” said Superintendent Derk Garcia. “With the incredible growth we still see in Roseville, it’s important to open our newest school as soon as possible to better serve students in our District. This will allow us to maintain the quality of education RCSD is proud to offer to all families.”

Builder & Architect

The District has been working with builder Clark Sullivan and architect Arch Nexus to feature a brand new design, which will reflect the high-quality design and construction district families have come to expect from RCSD.

RCSD enrollment has grown more than 45% since 2000, and with more home construction and commercial development planned, the district’s growth isn’t expected to slow for many more years. At full build out, the District expects to reach 25 schools and 16,000 students.

About Roseville City School District

About Roseville City School District: RCSD serves more than 11,000 transitional kindergarten through eighth grade students in 20 unique schools. Offering specialized programs such as International Baccalaureate (IB), GATE, AVID, Career Technical Education (CTE) courses, art and music education, the District focuses on maximizing student achievement while exceeding parents’ expectations. Learn more at rcsdk8.org.

