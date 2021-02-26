Nugget Markets to anchor highly anticipated center

Roseville, CA- It’s been a long time coming and getting closer to completion. Ever since HP sold off acres of vacant land for millions behind their Foothills Blvd campus, there’s been a flurry of construction. Apartment complexes and single family homes have sprouted up with highly anticipated commercial development looking to fill out the space at the new Campus Oaks.

Nugget Markets, often ranked as one of the best companies to work for is planning for their March 2021 Grand Opening! (Now Hiring!)

Explosive growth

Commercial development hasn’t kept pace with West Roseville’s explosive residential growth. Campus Oaks is located at corner of Blue Oaks and Woodcreek Oak boulevards. Local residents will no longer be required to make the longer trek across crowded surface streets that border Highway 65 to patronize some of their favorite merchants.

Sunrise over HP facility prior to Campus Oaks

Anchored by the high-end Nugget Markets, the shopping center will also include a 24-Hour Fitness as well as these following popular food stops and services. Additional merchants are expected to fill the space.

West Roseville Campus Oaks…planned so far

Nugget Markets

24-Hour Fitness

MOD Pizza

Del Taco

Panda Express

Starbucks

Super Cuts

Jamba Juice

Sourdough & Co

Posh Nail Salons

Roseville Evening Dental

Kids Care Dental

NuYo Frozen Yogurt

West Roseville continues to expand at a rapid pace and Campus Oaks is part of the beginning wave of new commercial developments in the works. Stay tuned West Roseville.

Quieter times on the corner of Woodcreek Oaks and Blue Oaks

Earlier development of Campus Oaks apartments

Construction moves toward completion, February 26, 2021

Property prior to development