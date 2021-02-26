Nugget Markets to anchor highly anticipated center
Roseville, CA- It’s been a long time coming and getting closer to completion. Ever since HP sold off acres of vacant land for millions behind their Foothills Blvd campus, there’s been a flurry of construction. Apartment complexes and single family homes have sprouted up with highly anticipated commercial development looking to fill out the space at the new Campus Oaks.
Nugget Markets, often ranked as one of the best companies to work for is planning for their March 2021 Grand Opening! (Now Hiring!)
Explosive growth
Commercial development hasn’t kept pace with West Roseville’s explosive residential growth. Campus Oaks is located at corner of Blue Oaks and Woodcreek Oak boulevards. Local residents will no longer be required to make the longer trek across crowded surface streets that border Highway 65 to patronize some of their favorite merchants.
Anchored by the high-end Nugget Markets, the shopping center will also include a 24-Hour Fitness as well as these following popular food stops and services. Additional merchants are expected to fill the space.
West Roseville Campus Oaks…planned so far
- Nugget Markets
- 24-Hour Fitness
- MOD Pizza
- Del Taco
- Panda Express
- Starbucks
- Super Cuts
- Jamba Juice
- Sourdough & Co
- Posh Nail Salons
- Roseville Evening Dental
- Kids Care Dental
- NuYo Frozen Yogurt
West Roseville continues to expand at a rapid pace and Campus Oaks is part of the beginning wave of new commercial developments in the works. Stay tuned West Roseville.