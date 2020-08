Modern design meets education in Roseville

Roseville, CA- West Park High School in Roseville officially opens for the 2020-21 school year. With distance learning in place to begin the year, it won’t be school as usual for many students around the country. However, when the time to return arrives, West Park High School will greet students back to a beautifully designed, modern high school campus. We snapped a few pics and a quick video to share. Stay tuned for more pics soon!

West Park HS – exterior