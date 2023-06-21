Detection near Westpark neighborhood

Roseville, Calif.- The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District confirmed the first mosquito sample and dead bird to test positive for West Nile virus in the county for 2023. The mosquitoes and dead bird were collected in western Placer County near the Westpark neighborhood of Roseville.

The District traps and tests mosquitoes for West Nile virus weekly throughout the county during the summer. The District uses the test results to assess the risk of West Nile virus transmission to people, inform the public and make preventative or responsive vector control treatments in the most safe, timely and effective way possible to protect public health in Placer County.

Annual occurrence

“Annually, at this time of year, we detect West Nile virus circulating in the mosquito population in the county,” stated Joel Buettner, Placer Mosquito District Manager. “We encourage residents to wear an EPA-registered repellent to protect themselves from mosquito bites while we enhance our surveillance efforts and schedule treatments to help lower the risk of disease transmission to people.”

West Nile virus is a potentially serious illness transmitted through the bite of a female mosquito and there is no cure. The best way to avoid West Nile virus is to prevent mosquito bites with an EPA-registered repellent, dump and drain standing water on your property to prevent mosquito breeding and if you think you have a mosquito problem, submit a problem report on the District website.

