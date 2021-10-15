Local event and road trip adventures this weekend

Roseville, Calif- Halloween-themed festivals, family-friendly outings along with music and comedy for the 21+ crowd are on tap this weekend. Music, farmers market and an annual run are slated for Roseville and Rocklin with additional activities nearby.

Good news on the weather front with the weekend forecast calling for sunny skies as temps to push back to the 80’s on Friday and Saturday before dropping back into the 70’s on Sunday. Overnight low temps will dip into the 40’s.

For all you road-trippers, check out some of our Autumn Travel Ideas for the Golden State below.

Click an event for more details.

Friday, October 15

Saturday, October 16

Sunday, October 17

COMING UP SOON!

custom jack o-lanterns in Placerville

Pumpkins n’ more

Autumn Travel Ideas in California

Get Featured!

▶ Related▶ More from Author