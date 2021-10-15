Local event and road trip adventures this weekend
Roseville, Calif- Halloween-themed festivals, family-friendly outings along with music and comedy for the 21+ crowd are on tap this weekend. Music, farmers market and an annual run are slated for Roseville and Rocklin with additional activities nearby.
Good news on the weather front with the weekend forecast calling for sunny skies as temps to push back to the 80’s on Friday and Saturday before dropping back into the 70’s on Sunday. Overnight low temps will dip into the 40’s.
For all you road-trippers, check out some of our Autumn Travel Ideas for the Golden State below.
Click an event for more details.
Friday, October 15
- Thompson Square w/Jessica Malone in Concert in Rocklin at Quarry Park Amphitheater. American Country Music.
- PHISH at Golden One Center. Jam Band
- High Voltage Back to Broadway at Folsom Harris Center
Saturday, October 16
- Auburn Community Harvest Festival Music, vendors and autumn fun for all ages.
- Mother Hips in Auburn Live music at Odd Fellows
- The Fryed Brothers Band at Swabbies performing a stew of country, blues, swing, boogie-woogie, and good old roadhouse rock and roll.
- Margaret Cho at Crest Theatre, Fresh Off the Bloat Tour, Margaret’s “sickest stand-up comedy show to date”
- Goat Walk in Penryn, something a bit unique and fun at Griffith Park.
- Howl O’ Ween Parade & Festival, parade, community marching band, vendors and Halloween fun!
Sunday, October 17
- Run Rocklin, community event that raises funds for a local foundation, schools and nonprofits.
- Roseville Farmers Market at Mahany Park. Stroll and shop at west Roseville’s farmers market.
- ABBA Fab Tribute at Folsom Harris Center
COMING UP SOON!
- Oct 21- 24: Placerville Hangtown Music Festival
- Oct 30: Lincoln: Hard Rockin’ Halloween
Pumpkins n’ more
- Pumpkin Patches, In search of the Great Pumpkin and other goodies!
- Apple Hill, Nothing says It’s Autumn quite like a trip to Apple Hill!
- Halloween Costumes and more. Snag your Halloween swag in Roseville & Rocklin.
Autumn Travel Ideas in California
- Harvest Season in Sonoma, a little wine, a little cheese and a whole lotta adventure
- Culinary Road Trip to Monterey County, Fall plus Monterey County equals a good time.
- THE ROW Reno, Pumpkin Spice Martinis are just the beginning in the Biggest Little City!
- Discover Concord, unexpected treasures abound in this Bay Area community.
- San Francisco’s Legendary Palace Hotel, oh yeah!
- Joshua Tree National Park, epic landscapes, cooler temps and far out rock formations.
Get Featured!
- Now Scheduling for 2022!
- Experienced Business, Travel & Entertainment Coverage
- Promoting & Covering Placer County, All of California, the Wild West and beyond!
- We ♥ where we go, we go where we ♥!
- »» Inquire here about coverage for your destination, business, or event