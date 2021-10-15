Local event and road trip adventures this weekend

Roseville, Calif- Halloween-themed festivals, family-friendly outings along with music and comedy for the 21+ crowd are on tap this weekend. Music, farmers market and an annual run are slated for Roseville and Rocklin with additional activities nearby.

Good news on the weather front with the weekend forecast calling for sunny skies as temps to push back to the 80’s on Friday and Saturday before dropping back into the 70’s on Sunday. Overnight low temps will dip into the 40’s.

For all you road-trippers, check out some of our Autumn Travel Ideas for the Golden State below.

Click an event for more details.

Friday, October 15

Thompson Square w/Jessica Malone in Concert in Rocklin at Quarry Park Amphitheater. American Country Music.

PHISH at Golden One Center. Jam Band

High Voltage Back to Broadway at Folsom Harris Center

Saturday, October 16

Sunday, October 17

Run Rocklin, community event that raises funds for a local foundation, schools and nonprofits.

Roseville Farmers Market at Mahany Park. Stroll and shop at west Roseville’s farmers market.

ABBA Fab Tribute at Folsom Harris Center

COMING UP SOON!

Pumpkins n’ more

Pumpkin Patches, In search of the Great Pumpkin and other goodies!

Apple Hill, Nothing says It’s Autumn quite like a trip to Apple Hill!

Halloween Costumes and more. Snag your Halloween swag in Roseville & Rocklin.

Autumn Travel Ideas in California

Get Featured!