Woodcreek Aquatics to host Championship Preview

Roseville, CA- Placer Valley Tourism is teaming up with Woodcreek Aquatics Club to host the inaugural Capital Championship Preview Water Polo Tournament on Oct. 25-26 at the Roseville Aquatics Complex (RAC). This high caliber event will feature high school boys varsity water polo teams from California and Oregon.

Woodcreek’s Varsity Boys Head Coach Bruce Hastie explained that the tournament was designed to serve as an opportunity for playoff contenders to compete against other elite level teams without having to play a team they may see in the upcoming playoffs.

They have four CIF Sac-Joaquin Section teams competing: Davis, Saint Mary’s in Stockon, Rocklin and Woodcreek. Other teams are coming from the CIF North Coast Section and one state championship team from Oregon will be competing.

“Woodcreek High School is excited to host the first-ever Capital Championship Preview that was created by our very own Head Coach Bruce Hastie,” commented Adam Carter, Woodcreek Aquatics President. “Coach Hastie’s vision to bring together these high caliber teams before section playoffs is brilliant; we hope many will join us for some really exciting and extremely competitive water polo action that would normally be reserved for end of season playoffs.”

All games will be played at the RAC located at 3051 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd. Parking is free and the admission fee for spectators is only $5 per day. Games will start at 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 25 and wrap up about 9 p.m. that day. On Saturday, Oct. 26 the teams will hit the pool at 8 a.m. with games continuing throughout the day. Mark your calendars and come check out these student athletes as they battle it out in this fierce water polo competition.