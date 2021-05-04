Placer County Fair seeks Volunteers
Roseville, CA- The Placer County Fair returns to Roseville June 24- 27, 2001 and is seeking volunteers to help make the event a success.
“Mooving Forward Together” is the theme and with pent up demand for outdoor activities and new residents pouring into Roseville, 2021 is expected to be a banner year.
Select your preferred shifts, days and even hours!
@Grounds invites potential volunteers to consider the following:
WHY VOLUNTEER?
If you’ve ever thought volunteering at the Fair might be a fun and positive way to give back to the community, let’s talk!
We have a great program here that allows you to participate as much or as little as you like in the areas you’re most interested in.
So, take a look below and see some of the reasons to make a difference this summer!
Through volunteering, you can:
- Give something back to an organization that has impacted a person’s life
- Make a difference in the lives of others
- Feel valued and part of a team
- Spend quality time away from work or a busy lifestyle
- Gain confidence and self-esteem
Volunteering offers social benefits such as:
- Meeting new people and making new friends
- A chance to socialize
- Getting to know the local community
For more information check out the Volunteer Opportunities!
Quick Facts
- Anyone age 16 and over may volunteer. No one under the age of 21 will be allowed to volunteer in any booth where alcohol is served.
- Earn community service hours for school, scouts or volunteer just for fun!
- Responsible youth under the age of 16 may volunteer when accompanied by a guardian.
- Volunteers working one shift will receive a one – day admission for one person and one parking pass. Any volunteer who works three or more shifts will receive two 4-day admission passes and one 4 – day parking pass.
- Attend mandatory volunteer training – to be announced