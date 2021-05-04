Placer County Fair

Placer County Fair seeks Volunteers

Roseville, CA- The Placer County Fair returns to Roseville June 24- 27, 2001 and is seeking volunteers to help make the event a success.

“Mooving Forward Together” is the theme and with pent up demand for outdoor activities and new residents pouring into Roseville, 2021 is expected to be a banner year.

Select your preferred shifts, days and even hours!

@Grounds invites potential volunteers to consider the following:

WHY VOLUNTEER?

Placer County Fair

If you’ve ever thought volunteering at the Fair might be a fun and positive way to give back to the community, let’s talk!

We have a great program here that allows you to participate as much or as little as you like in the areas you’re most interested in.

So, take a look below and see some of the reasons to make a difference this summer!

Through volunteering, you can:

  • Give something back to an organization that has impacted a person’s life
  • Make a difference in the lives of others
  • Feel valued and part of a team
  • Spend quality time away from work or a busy lifestyle
  • Gain confidence and self-esteem

Volunteering offers social benefits such as:

  • Meeting new people and making new friends
  • A chance to socialize
  • Getting to know the local community

For more information check out the Volunteer Opportunities!

Quick Facts

  1. Anyone age 16 and over may volunteer. No one under the age of 21 will be allowed to volunteer in any booth where alcohol is served.
  2. Earn community service hours for school, scouts or volunteer just for fun!
  3. Responsible youth under the age of 16 may volunteer when accompanied by a guardian.
  4. Volunteers working one shift will receive a one – day admission for one person and one parking pass. Any volunteer who works three or more shifts will receive two 4-day admission passes and one 4 – day parking pass.
  5. Attend mandatory volunteer training – to be announced

▶ Related▶ More from Author