Placer County Fair seeks Volunteers

Roseville, CA- The Placer County Fair returns to Roseville June 24- 27, 2001 and is seeking volunteers to help make the event a success.

“Mooving Forward Together” is the theme and with pent up demand for outdoor activities and new residents pouring into Roseville, 2021 is expected to be a banner year.

Select your preferred shifts, days and even hours!

invites potential volunteers to consider the following:

WHY VOLUNTEER?

If you’ve ever thought volunteering at the Fair might be a fun and positive way to give back to the community, let’s talk!

We have a great program here that allows you to participate as much or as little as you like in the areas you’re most interested in.

So, take a look below and see some of the reasons to make a difference this summer!

Through volunteering, you can:

Give something back to an organization that has impacted a person’s life

Make a difference in the lives of others

Feel valued and part of a team

Spend quality time away from work or a busy lifestyle

Gain confidence and self-esteem

Volunteering offers social benefits such as:

Meeting new people and making new friends

A chance to socialize

Getting to know the local community

