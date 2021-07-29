Roseville parking garage to be closed for cleaning and painting

Roseville, CA- The Vernon Street Parking Garage is undergoing painting and re-striping, August 8 through August 18. The Vernon Street Parking Garage is located next to Blue Line Arts at 405 Vernon St.

Please plan ahead for the following closures:

Sunday, August 8: Garage closes at 5 p.m. for power washing (all levels). All vehicles must be removed.

Week of August 9

Level 4: Closed August 9-13 (Monday through Friday)

Level 3: Closed August 10-13 (Tuesday through Friday)

Level 2: Closed August 11-13 (Wednesday through Friday)

Level 1: Closed August 12-13 (Thursday & Friday)

Week of August 16

Level 4: Closed August 16-18 (Monday through Wednesday)

Level 3: Closed August 17-18 (Tuesday & Wednesday)

Level 2: Closed August 17-18 (Tuesday & Wednesday)

Level 1: Closed August 18 (Wednesday)

Reopens Aug 19

The garage is anticipated to re-open on Thursday, August 19.

Please note the schedule is subject to change due to equipment, materials, weather, and other unexpected conditions.

Alternate Parking Options