Stunning Sierra Foothills views with love in the air
Plymouth, Calif.- Did you know that Amador is a Latin word meaning “Lover” or “Beloved”? There is no better place to spend Valentine’s Day and the month of Love than in Amador Wine Country.
Impress your date with our stunning Sierra Foothills views, cozy patios, and romantic red, pink and sparkling wines at our 50+ wineries and tasting rooms. Some fun ideas to explore at upcoming events.
Upcoming Valentine’s Winery Events
Andis Wines
February 12th & 13th
Andis Wines Chocolate and Wine Pairing Flights!
https://www.andiswines.com
Drytown Cellars
February 12th
Celebrate your Valentine with us and enjoy our Port and chocolate pairings, and wine specials. Our Valentine celebration will also feature live music by Jive Trio from 1-4pm.
https://www.drytowncellars.com
Paul J Wines
February 11th 5:30pm – 8pm
Galantine’s Paint & Sip with Heart n’ Soul Studio! Sweet and savory charcuterie will also be available for purchase.
https://www.pauljwines.com
Iron Hub Wines
February 11th – 13th
Celebrating Valentine’s Weekend with our famous Zinfandel brownies paired with Zinfandel, of course!
https://ironhubwines.com
Amador Cellars
February 12th
Enjoy delicious and savory cheeses paired with Amador Cellars wine! Take home a complimentary couples photo courtesy of TapSnap photo booth.
https://www.amadorcellars.com
Prospect Cellars
Preorder – Pick up February 14th
Valentine’s Day pre-orders for a perfect trio of Sparkling Wine, Charcuterie and Flowers from our friends at Made in Amador!
https://www.prospectcellars.com
Di Arie Wines
February 12th & 13th
Valentine’s Day BBQ, Bubbles & Truffles
BBQ by Taeza’s Bottomline
https://www.cgdiarie.com