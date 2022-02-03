Plymouth, Calif.- Did you know that Amador is a Latin word meaning “Lover” or “Beloved”? There is no better place to spend Valentine’s Day and the month of Love than in Amador Wine Country.

Impress your date with our stunning Sierra Foothills views, cozy patios, and romantic red, pink and sparkling wines at our 50+ wineries and tasting rooms. Some fun ideas to explore at upcoming events.



Roseville Today Sponsor

Roseville Today Sponsor

Roseville Today Sponsor

Roseville Today Sponsor

Upcoming Valentine’s Winery Events

Andis Wines

February 12th & 13th

Andis Wines Chocolate and Wine Pairing Flights!

https://www.andiswines.com

Drytown Cellars

February 12th

Celebrate your Valentine with us and enjoy our Port and chocolate pairings, and wine specials. Our Valentine celebration will also feature live music by Jive Trio from 1-4pm.

https://www.drytowncellars.com

Paul J Wines

February 11th 5:30pm – 8pm

Galantine’s Paint & Sip with Heart n’ Soul Studio! Sweet and savory charcuterie will also be available for purchase.

https://www.pauljwines.com

Iron Hub Wines

February 11th – 13th

Celebrating Valentine’s Weekend with our famous Zinfandel brownies paired with Zinfandel, of course!

https://ironhubwines.com

Amador Cellars

February 12th

Enjoy delicious and savory cheeses paired with Amador Cellars wine! Take home a complimentary couples photo courtesy of TapSnap photo booth.

https://www.amadorcellars.com



Prospect Cellars

Preorder – Pick up February 14th

Valentine’s Day pre-orders for a perfect trio of Sparkling Wine, Charcuterie and Flowers from our friends at Made in Amador!

https://www.prospectcellars.com



Di Arie Wines

February 12th & 13th

Valentine’s Day BBQ, Bubbles & Truffles

BBQ by Taeza’s Bottomline

https://www.cgdiarie.com