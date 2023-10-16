Vaccine clinic to address insurance confusion

Roseville, Calif. – Experiencing insurance confusion over the new COVID-19 vaccine? Placer County Public Health is partnering with local pharmacy Remedy Rx to hold a joint vaccine clinic offering vaccines to the Placer community, regardless of insurance, in one convenient place.

The clinic will take place on Thursday, Oct. 19 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at 415 Roseville Square in Roseville. Appointments should be reserved in advanced, either by scanning the appropriate QR code in the flyer below or visiting myturn.ca.gov.

Vaccines available will include:

COVID-19 vaccine for ages 19 and up: Available for individuals with or without health insurance.

Available for individuals with or without health insurance. COVID-19 vaccine for ages 6 months to 18 years: Accessible for individuals covered by Medi-Cal or those who are uninsured.

Accessible for individuals covered by Medi-Cal or those who are uninsured. Flu vaccine for ages 6 months and up: Offered to all individuals, regardless of insurance status.

Offered to all individuals, regardless of insurance status. RSV, shingles, and pneumonia vaccines : Available to individuals with health insurance, subject to supply availability. Please anticipate additional time if requesting these vaccines.

: Available to individuals with health insurance, subject to supply availability. Please anticipate additional time if requesting these vaccines. Note: Tricare and Kaiser patients must receive vaccine through their own health systems.

Addressing Insurance Confusion

This collaborative effort between Placer County Public Health and Remedy Rx aims to eliminate the confusion that has emerged this year over insurance coverage for vaccines. By offering a wide range of vaccines in one centralized location, the clinic strives to make the vaccination process seamless and accessible for everyone in the community.

“We are committed to ensuring that every member of our community has easy access to essential vaccines, including the COVID-19 vaccine, without the burden of insurance-related complications.” Jennifer Muller, immunization coordinator Placer County Public Health

Public-private partnership

While our team now works under the CDC’s Bridge Access program and cannot vaccinate most insured residents, we hope this clinic will help many people who might have patronized our public clinics in past years.”

Individuals attending the clinic are encouraged to bring their insurance information, if applicable, and identification. The event will be staffed by trained healthcare professionals who will be available to answer questions, provide information and administer vaccines safely.

“We are grateful for this public-private partnership that has the goal of making vaccination more accessible for Placer County residents,” said Dr. Puja Khana, pharmacist and founder of Remedy Rx.

