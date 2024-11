2024 Election Tracker

Roseville, Calif.- It was a huge night for Republicans as Donald Trump had a decisive electoral college win while currently holding a slim edge in the popular vote. Neither candidate has currently received a majority of the popular vote (49.9% vs 48.3%) as of Nov 19, 2024. The Senate and House of Representatives were also flipped red. By the end of the election, it was a Republican sweep.

Locally here in Placer County, the winning margin of ~8.5% closely matches voter registration records by party. The results below from Placer Elections will be updated every Tuesday and Friday until certified Dec. 3 following a post-election audit of the election called a canvass.

PLACER COUNTY ELECTIONS

GENERAL ELECTION

NOVEMBER 5, 2024 UNOFFICIAL RESULTS – REPORT 10

11/19/2024 VBM + VOTE CENTER 11/19/24

3:18:46 PM

Registered Voters 291,674 – Cards Cast 229,507 78.69% Num. Report Precinct 331 – Num. Reporting 331 100.00%

PRESIDENT AND VICE PRESIDENT Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 225,166 DONALD J. TRUMP REP 118,670 52.70% KAMALA D. HARRIS DEM 99,864 44.35% ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR. AIP 3,122 1.39% JILL STEIN GRN 1,542 0.68% CHASE OLIVER LIB 1,483 0.66% CLAUDIA DE LA CRUZ PFP 423 0.19% WRITE IN 62 0.03% PETER SONSKI 0 0.00%

UNITED STATES SENATOR FULL TERM Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 219,202 STEVE GARVEY REP 124,804 56.94% ADAM B. SCHIFF DEM 94,398 43.06%

UNITED STATES SENATOR PARTIAL Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 215,242 STEVE GARVEY REP 122,353 56.84% ADAM B. SCHIFF DEM 92,889 43.16%

UNITED STATES REPRESENTATIVE 3RD Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 218,840 KEVIN KILEY REP 127,661 58.34% JESSICA MORSE DEM 91,179 41.66%

STATE SENATOR 1ST SENATE DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 81 Precincts Reporting 81 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 26,147 MEGAN DAHLE REP 16,933 64.76% DAVID FENNELL REP 9,214 35.24%

MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 1ST DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 51 Precincts Reporting 51 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 12,192 HEATHER HADWICK REP 7,548 61.91% TENESSA AUDETTE REP 4,644 38.09%

MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 3RD DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 17 Precincts Reporting 17 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 5,200 JAMIE “JAMES” GALLAGHER REP 3,752 72.15% AARON DRAPER DEM 1,448 27.85%

MEMBER OF STATE ASSEMBLY 5TH DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 263 Precincts Reporting 263 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 194,455 JOE PATTERSON REP 118,319 60.85% NEVA PARKER DEM 76,136 39.15%

PLACER COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TA 2 Total Number of Precincts 18 Precincts Reporting 18 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 17,919 ANDREW TAGG 10,202 56.93% CHRISTIANNA HEIHN 7,717 43.07% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

SIERRA JOINT COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT TA 7 Total Number of Precincts 44 Precincts Reporting 44 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 34,018 BOB SINCLAIR 23,976 70.48% BAO NGUYEN 10,042 29.52% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

CENTER JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 7 Precincts Reporting 7 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 4,797 CHUCK URIBE 1,841 38.38% DELRAE M. POPE 1,462 30.48% ADRIANNA SAMMONS 877 18.28% GIULIA (JULIA) BELLEHUMEUR 617 12.86% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

ROCKLIN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TA 1 Total Number of Precincts 8 Precincts Reporting 8 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 6,197 JULIE HUPP 3,547 57.24% PRICE JOHNSON 2,650 42.76% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

ROCKLIN UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TA 3 Total Number of Precincts 5 Precincts Reporting 5 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 6,791 RACHELLE PRICE 3,861 56.85% JEN BROOKOVER 2,930 43.15% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

WESTERN PLACER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TA 3 Total Number of Precincts 4 Precincts Reporting 4 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 4,376 JASON PRICE 2,258 51.60% STUART CAMERON 2,118 48.40% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

WESTERN PLACER UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TA 5 Total Number of Precincts 18 Precincts Reporting 18 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 5,814 CRISTE LEA FREYMOND 3,369 57.95% DAWN K. CASARES 2,445 42.05% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

EAST NICOLAUS JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 91 TOM ENGLER 22 24.18% DAVID FALES 20 21.98% JEFFERY C. MOORE 19 20.88% JILL BRAMHILL 18 19.78% ED HENDERSON 12 13.19% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

PLACER UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TA 1 Total Number of Precincts 32 Precincts Reporting 32 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 9,190 JEREMY JEFFREYS 5,149 56.03% GAYLE LYNN HAMM 4,041 43.97% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

PLACER UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TA 5 Total Number of Precincts 23 Precincts Reporting 23 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 9,392 TOM DUNCAN 5,443 57.95% PATRICK GALE 3,949 42.05% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

ROSEVILLE JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TA 1 Total Number of Precincts 9 Precincts Reporting 9 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 6,103 BILL SCHUETZ 3,337 54.68% MILTON C. BROTT, III 2,766 45.32% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

ROSEVILLE JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TA 3 Total Number of Precincts 14 Precincts Reporting 14 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 15,762 TIFFANY COLEMAN 8,589 54.49% JOYCE HENRY 7,173 45.51% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

ROSEVILLE JOINT UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TA 5 Total Number of Precincts 17 Precincts Reporting 17 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 14,981 HEIDI HALL 8,524 56.90% DEBRA L. LATTERI 6,457 43.10% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

AUBURN UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 48 Precincts Reporting 48 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 26,522 EMILY TRAVIS 8,163 30.78% AMBER POOL 7,260 27.37% PETER MARK ROGOSIN 5,644 21.28% ELENA SMEJA 5,455 20.57% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

DRY CREEK JOINT ELEMENTARY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 15 Precincts Reporting 15 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 23,967 RYAN HAYNES 6,486 27.06% TRACY BALCOM 6,061 25.29% DAVID CORBRIDGE 5,145 21.47% PATRICK RAMOS 3,715 15.50% SCOTT B OTSUKA 2,560 10.68% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

EUREKA UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER – 2 YEAR Total Number of Precincts 20 Precincts Reporting 20 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 12,286 MATTHEW S. DAHLSTROM 7,590 61.78% SU SHETH 4,696 38.22% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

EUREKA UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 20 Precincts Reporting 20 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 21,820 TYLER HOLT 8,512 39.01% RENEE C. NASH 8,183 37.50% DANE THOMPSON 5,125 23.49% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

PLACER HILLS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER – 2 YEAR Total Number of Precincts 28 Precincts Reporting 28 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 7,254 ALLISON HARVEY 4,746 65.43% RUSS POWELL 2,508 34.57% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

PLACER HILLS UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER Total Number of Precincts 28 Precincts Reporting 28 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 10,687 ASHLEY LOPEZ 4,613 43.16% GEOFF ANDERSON 3,318 31.05% KALLY KEDINGER-CECIL 2,756 25.79% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

ROSEVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TA 1 Total Number of Precincts 9 Precincts Reporting 9 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 9,467 STEVE LESCH 5,186 54.78% HOLLY CUTHBERTSON 4,281 45.22% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

ROSEVILLE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT GOVERNING BOARD MEMBER TA 5 Total Number of Precincts 12 Precincts Reporting 12 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 12,685 JONATHAN ZACHRESON 5,291 41.71% CASSIE LIN 4,030 31.77% JULIE CONSTANT 3,364 26.52% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

PLACER COUNTY SUPERVISOR 3RD DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 60 Precincts Reporting 60 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 38,348 ANTHONY M. DEMATTEI 19,315 50.37% MIKE MURRAY 19,033 49.63% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

PLACER COUNTY SUPERVISOR 5TH DISTRICT Total Number of Precincts 122 Precincts Reporting 122 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 39,911 CINDY GUSTAFSON 21,622 54.18% WAYNE NADER 18,289 45.82% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

CITY OF AUBURN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL Total Number of Precincts 12 Precincts Reporting 12 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 9,190 RACHEL RADELL-HARRIS 4,700 51.14% ALICE DOWDIN CALVILLO 4,490 48.86% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

CITY OF AUBURN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL – 2 YEAR Total Number of Precincts 12 Precincts Reporting 12 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 6,234 KELLEY DAVIS 3,705 59.43% MICHELLE SIERRA-SAMMONS 2,529 40.57% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

CITY OF AUBURN CITY TREASURER Total Number of Precincts 12 Precincts Reporting 12 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 5,593 DONNA SILVA 5,593 100.00% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

CITY OF LINCOLN CITY TREASURER Total Number of Precincts 24 Precincts Reporting 24 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 22,385 GREGORY E. KEVIN 22,385 100.00% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

TOWN OF LOOMIS MEMBER OF TOWN COUNCIL Total Number of Precincts 8 Precincts Reporting 8 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 6,320 JAN CLARK-CRETS 1,793 28.37% JAMES “DANNY” CARTWRIGHT 1,649 26.09% ETHAN BRIZZI 1,489 23.56% JENNY KNISLEY 1,389 21.98% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

TOWN OF LOOMIS TOWN TREASURER Total Number of Precincts 8 Precincts Reporting 8 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 3,515 COLE STROMBOM 2,061 58.63% MIGUEL UCOVICH 1,454 41.37% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

CITY OF ROCKLIN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL Total Number of Precincts 34 Precincts Reporting 34 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 72,990 GREG JANDA 21,401 29.32% DAVID BASS 19,701 26.99% KEN BROADWAY 19,038 26.08% MATTHEW OLIVER 12,850 17.61% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 3 Total Number of Precincts 4 Precincts Reporting 4 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 4,290 JOHN REEDY 2,375 55.36% ANTHONY C. BERSAMIN II 871 20.30% JAMES ENSTEN 646 15.06% DENNIS J. CLEAR 398 9.28% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 4 Total Number of Precincts 5 Precincts Reporting 5 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 6,763 RICHARD PEARL 6,763 100.00% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

CITY OF LINCOLN MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 5 Total Number of Precincts 5 Precincts Reporting 5 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 4,863 WHITNEY EKLUND 4,863 100.00% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

CITY OF ROSEVILLE MEMBER OF CITY COUNCIL, DISTRICT 5 Total Number of Precincts 12 Precincts Reporting 12 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 18,583 KAREN ALVORD 9,229 49.66% PETE CONSTANT 4,050 21.79% NICK BUSSE 3,550 19.10% MURIAL MOORE 1,090 5.87% DAVID POWELL 664 3.57% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

TRUCKEE TAHOE AIRPORT DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 16 Precincts Reporting 16 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 12,039 DAVID DIAMOND 3,046 25.30% TERESA O’DETTE 2,482 20.62% GREG HORVATH 1,801 14.96% BIRCH ENTRIKEN 1,653 13.73% TIMOTHY P. DEVINE 1,596 13.26% BILL GREENO 1,461 12.14% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

HEATHER GLEN COMMUNITY SERVICES DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 2 Precincts Reporting 2 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 174 CHARLES A. WILLIAMS 60 34.48% STEPHEN H. ADAMS 43 24.71% RHONDA RAJAOFERA 36 20.69% MAX BAILEY 35 20.11% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

SAN JUAN WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR DIVISION 2 Total Number of Precincts 12 Precincts Reporting 12 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 7,035 PAM TOBIN 3,222 45.80% KENNETH H. MILLER 2,828 40.20% ASIF ALI SHEIKH 985 14.00% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

FORESTHILL FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 9 Precincts Reporting 9 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 7,506 CHRIS REAMS 1,791 23.86% KEITH DRONE 1,722 22.94% DERRICK J. PERRY 1,244 16.57% DANIEL GRANT 1,195 15.92% BEAU PERRY 1,080 14.39% LINDA SALVADOR 474 6.31% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

PLACER HILLS FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 16 Precincts Reporting 16 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 10,529 ALEX HARVEY 3,180 30.20% RUSSELL B. MCCRAY 2,821 26.79% NICOLE PASKEY 2,555 24.27% MARK WRIGHT 1,973 18.74% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

SOUTH PLACER FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT DIRECTOR DIVISION 2 Total Number of Precincts 26 Precincts Reporting 26 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 18,582 DANIEL BAJTOS 7,755 41.73% GARY W. FLANAGAN 6,562 35.31% DIANE WILL 4,265 22.95% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

TAHOE FOREST HOSPITAL DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 17 Precincts Reporting 17 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 8,033 ROBERT DARZYNKIEWICZ 2,845 35.42% ALYCE WONG 2,671 33.25% BOB BARNETT 2,517 31.33% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

NEVADA IRRIGATION DISTRICT DIRECTOR DIVISION 3 Total Number of Precincts 29 Precincts Reporting 29 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 4,307 BRAD FOWLER 2,769 64.29% KAREN HULL 1,538 35.71% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

AUBURN AREA RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 58 Precincts Reporting 58 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 43,885 JIM GRAY 12,284 27.99% MICHAEL “MIKE” LYNCH 12,238 27.89% H GORDON “GORDY” AINSLEIGH 10,112 23.04% CASEY BROWN 9,251 21.08% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

TRUCKEE SANITARY DISTRICT DIRECTOR – 2 YEAR Total Number of Precincts 4 Precincts Reporting 4 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 586 JOSH RUPPERT 270 46.08% MICHAEL R. SALMON 241 41.13% PAUL PURCHARD 75 12.80% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

SACRAMENTO MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR WARD 1 Total Number of Precincts 11 Precincts Reporting 11 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 2,986 BRANDON D. ROSE 1,979 66.28% ROBERT P “BOB” WICHERT 680 22.77% CHET CORCOS 327 10.95% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

SOUTH PLACER MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR WARD 1 Total Number of Precincts 6 Precincts Reporting 6 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 6,654 JERRY MITCHELL 3,378 50.77% STEVE MAKIS 3,276 49.23% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

SOUTH PLACER MUNICIPAL UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR WARD 5 Total Number of Precincts 22 Precincts Reporting 22 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 7,291 JACK ARNEY 4,976 68.25% WARREN JORGENSEN 2,315 31.75% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

FORESTHILL PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 4,855 CHASE DOWLING 1,142 23.52% DIANNE M. FOSTER 851 17.53% KENNETH HODKIN 843 17.36% JANE STAHLER 775 15.96% BOGDAN ANDRIES 623 12.83% PETER KAPPELHOF 621 12.79% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

TAHOE CITY PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 4 Precincts Reporting 4 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 3,928 DAN WILKINS 1,200 30.55% JUDY FRIEDMAN 1,007 25.64% ELLEYNE “ELLIE” BEALS 786 20.01% GREG MICKIEWICZ 524 13.34% BLAKE HERRSCHAFT 411 10.46% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

TRUCKEE DONNER PUBLIC UTILITY DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.00% Vote For 3 Total Votes 1,095 JEFF BENDER 243 22.19% BARNEY DEWEY 181 16.53% CRISTOBAL MARTINEZ 153 13.97% DOW COSTA 139 12.69% COURTNEY MURRELL 134 12.24% STEVE RANDALL 132 12.05% MARK HYDAR 113 10.32% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

ALPINE SPRINGS COUNTY WATER DISTRICT DIRECTOR Total Number of Precincts 2 Precincts Reporting 2 100.00% Vote For 2 Total Votes 379 ROBERT TETRAULT 152 40.11% ALBERT CLEMENT 151 39.84% RICHARD HOLAK 76 20.05% WRITE IN 0 0.00%

PROPOSITION 2 Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 217,560 NO 118,510 54.47% YES 99,050 45.53%

PROPOSITION 3 Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 217,695 YES 116,003 53.29% NO 101,692 46.71%

PROPOSITION 4 Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 218,380 NO 118,971 54.48% YES 99,409 45.52%

PROPOSITION 5 Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 216,000 NO 152,505 70.60% YES 63,495 29.40%

PROPOSITION 6 Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 212,249 NO 140,844 66.36% YES 71,405 33.64%

PROPOSITION 32 Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 217,909 NO 152,060 69.78% YES 65,849 30.22%

PROPOSITION 33 Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 214,047 NO 154,072 71.98% YES 59,975 28.02%

PROPOSITION 34 Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 206,635 NO 120,181 58.16% YES 86,454 41.84%

PROPOSITION 35 Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 214,595 YES 125,463 58.47% NO 89,132 41.53%

PROPOSITION 36 Total Number of Precincts 331 Precincts Reporting 331 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 217,344 YES 167,226 76.94% NO 50,118 23.06%

MEASURE B Total Number of Precincts 117 Precincts Reporting 117 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 140,977 YES 89,677 63.61% NO 51,300 36.39%

MEASURE C Total Number of Precincts 8 Precincts Reporting 8 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 3,846 YES 2,751 71.53% NO 1,095 28.47%

MEASURE D Total Number of Precincts 9 Precincts Reporting 9 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 3,377 NO 1,893 56.06% YES 1,484 43.94%

MEASURE E Total Number of Precincts 35 Precincts Reporting 35 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 14,158 YES 7,083 50.03% NO 7,075 49.97%

MEASURE F Total Number of Precincts 12 Precincts Reporting 12 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 7,440 YES 4,869 65.44% NO 2,571 34.56%

MEASURE G Total Number of Precincts 2 Precincts Reporting 2 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 1,440 YES 728 50.56% NO 712 49.44%

MEASURE H Total Number of Precincts 36 Precincts Reporting 36 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 12,125 YES 6,352 52.39% NO 5,773 47.61%

MEASURE J Total Number of Precincts 3 Precincts Reporting 3 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 205 YES 109 53.17% NO 96 46.83%

MEASURE O Total Number of Precincts 1 Precincts Reporting 1 100.00% Vote For 1 Total Votes 162 YES 87 53.70% NO 75 46.30%

