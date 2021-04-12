Celebrates new Roseville outpatient clinic in expanded facility

Roseville, CA- UC Davis Health has opened the doors of yet another new outpatient clinic in the Sacramento region. The health system moved its existing Roseville clinic into a larger, more convenient facility at the intersection of E. Roseville Parkway and Lead Hill Blvd.

The new site continues UC Davis Health’s patient-centered primary care for adults and children, with an emphasis on wellness. Clinic patients have easy access to primary care (family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics), labs, nutrition consults and radiology services. Plus, they also have on-site access to UC Davis Health specialists who provide cardiology, endocrinology, neurology, dermatology and OB/GYN care.

To celebrate the new clinic location and highlight the services available, the health system will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Roseville Chamber of Commerceon April 15.

“This was an important clinic project for us because it was really designed with our patients and the Roseville community in mind,” said Michael Condrin, chief operating officer for Ambulatory Care at UC Davis Health. “That it was completed amidst the challenges of the pandemic is especially gratifying. It’s a reflection of our emphasis on delivering the best in patient care and the behind-the-scenes work that our teams do to support it.”

The new clinic was accomplished by renovating an existing building and upgrading it to LEED Gold certification for green building practices. With an eye on sustainability, the facility features increased energy savings and reduced water use, including LED lighting, new generation heating and air-conditioning units, and a special plumbing system anticipated to save an estimated 126,000 gallons of water annually.

With 52,000 square feet of space, the new location is more than twice as large as the health system’s previous clinic space in Roseville. Patients will also enjoy free parking in an on-site lot and easy access to clinic suites.