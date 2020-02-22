Shop Real Vintage at Tumbleweed and Company

Roseville, CA- Tumbleweed and Company transports customers into another time. On any given day you may find ornaments like those your grandma had on her tree, books barely holding onto their ancient binding or a set of bowls that were surely from a time when things were made to last.

Extremely proud that they offer authentic vintage items rather than reproductions, owners Sandy Bryan and Katy Halligan have turned their hobby of being vintage “pickers” into a popular business in downtown Roseville on Vernon Street.

Customer Shirley Smith visits about every three months from Carson City, NV – more than a two-hour drive away. She says, “There are very few true vintage shops anymore that actually carry genuine vintage. What I love about this store is that it’s real vintage, real old.”

Vintage or Antique?

Photos: Tumbleweed and Company

Tumbleweed defines any item over 30 years old as vintage and any item over 100 years old as antique. It hosts an eclectic assortment of items for the most discerning collector or decorator. Recently, the shop moved to a larger home a few doors down from its previous location; with the bigger space, it can now offer more sizable items like furniture and a more expansive variety of treasures.

When the shop is closed, the ladies are out looking for more inventory, sometimes on trips across the country. “We are like the ‘pickers’ on the television show [American Pickers], but we’re girl pickers,” shares Sandy. “Everything we sell is authentic vintage and we hold firm to that.”

On a Thursday afternoon, there was a steady stream of customers – some brand new and some regulars. Second-time customer Teresa Roberts shares, “I spent so much money here last time that I brought my friend with me this time to share the wealth!” They left with new treasures and her friend took on an equal newfound love of the store.

Journey to the unexpected

Perhaps the best part, aside from the eye-catching inventory, is the true partnership that the owners have cultivated.

Katy shares, “This little hobby has grown into so much more. After out-growing our own individual shops, we came together as Tumbleweed and Company. It has grown into something we never expected: friendships, travel and the opportunity to do what we love.”

Stop in for a look around and they will tell you all about it. Careful though, you may not want to leave!

Tumbleweed and Company

For hours and information, visit tumbleweedandcompany.com.

