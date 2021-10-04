Cyclists to celebrate 19th Annual Event

Lincoln, Calif.- The Tour de Lincoln which began as a benefit bike ride for the Lincoln Volunteer Center has now grown to hundreds of cyclists returns October 30, 2021. The 19th annual Tour de Lincoln is sponsored by the Lincoln Rotary Club and benefiting Rotary’s local service projects.

Come ride the scenic back roads of Lincoln and South Placer County. The fun begins Saturday night with a a pre-ride pasta dinner where you may also pick up registration materials.

The ride is fee based and includes a continental breakfast, well stocked rest stops along the routes, and a great post-ride BBQ lunch will be served from 11 am to 2:30 pm.

SAG support will be provided by the Western Placer Amateur Radio Club, and local bike shops will provide mechanical assistance at McBean Park and most rest stops. Riders must wear helmets.

Registration & Pricing

Registration fees are based on the course you choose and run from $45 – $65.

Register HERE Online

Scenic backroads of Lincoln & South Placer County

Tour de Lincoln Courses

A Metric Century (62.7 miles).

Ride through beautiful oak covered hills passing by horse ranches, old wooden barns, country estates, and lush vineyards. Climb challenging Chilli Hill, Baxter Grade, and picturesque Millertown Road, while enjoying three well-stocked rest stops run by local service clubs. Total climbing 3,826 feet.

A Half Century (32 miles).

A beautiful ride winding through the hills and horse ranches of rural Lincoln. Beautiful valley views and gentle climbs (1300 feet of vertical gain). A rest stop will be provided at historic Mt Pleasant Hall.

A Metric Quarter Century (15 miles).

A nearly flat loop through rural Lincoln with a rest stop at Mt Pleasant Hall.

For complete details, visit tourdelincoln.org