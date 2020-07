Disclosure by Treasury Dept & SBA

Roseville, CA- The Treasury Department and Small Business Administration have begun releasing the names of recipients who participated in the Paycheck Protection Program and received larger loans under the CARES Act.

Names of organizations receiving under 150K are not specifically named by the SBA, while data on loan amounts, city and type of business were also released. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

Top PPP Loan Recipients

Loan Range Business Name City NAICS Code Jobs Retained $5-10 million Kalesta Healthcare Group Rocklin 623312 500 $5-10 million Tsi Semiconductors Roseville 334413 232 $2-5 million Erickson Framing Ca Llc Roseville 238130 $2-5 million Future Ford Inc Roseville 441110 270 $2-5 million Infinity Energy Inc. Rocklin 238220 449 $2-5 million L&S Framing Inc Rocklin 238130 350 $2-5 million Lancaster Burns Construction Inc. Roseville 236220 370 $2-5 million Pasco Scientific Roseville 423430 144 $2-5 million Pedro McCracken Design Group Inc. Rocklin 541310 141 $2-5 million Sandis Civil Engineers Surveyors Planners Roseville 541330 138 $2-5 million The Rocklin Academy Rocklin 611110 $2-5 million Varis Llc Roseville 524114 135 $2-5 million Vibrantcare Rehabilitation Inc Roseville 622310 256 $2-5 million William Jessup University Rocklin 611110 310 $1-2 million Calabria Group Inc. Roseville 541990 0 $1-2 million California Backyard Inc Roseville 442110 65 $1-2 million Camden Security Services Roseville 561612 400 $1-2 million Central Valley Engineering & A Roseville 238910 60 $1-2 million Clc Inc Roseville 541110 0 $1-2 million Coleman Chavez & Associates Llp Roseville 541110 0 $1-2 million Ecorp Consulting Inc Rocklin 541620 112 $1-2 million Electrical Design & Motor Control Inc Roseville 238220 84 $1-2 million Euromotors Rocklin Inc Rocklin 441110 74 $1-2 million Excalibur Pizza Llc Roseville 722513 411 $1-2 million Future Nissan Inc Roseville 441110 129 $1-2 million Harris & Bruno Machine Co Inc. Roseville 333244 95 $1-2 million Hooked On Solar Inc. Rocklin 238990 114 $1-2 million Insync Consulting Services Llc Roseville 561311 198 $1-2 million Kodiak Union Roofing Services Inc Roseville 238160 101 $1-2 million Nortech Waste Llc Roseville 562998 127 $1-2 million Odin Construction Solutions Inc. Rocklin 237990 75 $1-2 million Robb-Jack Corporation Lincoln 333515 89 $1-2 million Roseville Termite And Pest Control Roseville 561710 130 $1-2 million Sun City Lincoln Hills Community Association Lincoln 813990 249 $1-2 million Tim Lewis Communities Roseville 236117 61 $1-2 million Tim Lewis Communities (Nevada) Inc Roseville 236117 9 $1-2 million Titan Workforce Roseville 561311 346 $1-2 million Trofholz Technologies Inc. Rocklin 541519 $1-2 million Vertus Properties Inc. Roseville 813990 110

Data source: Small Business Administration