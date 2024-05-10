Taking a look at stolen cars and insurance rates
Roseville, Calif.- The National Insurance Crime (NICB) just released their list of top 10 stolen cars in America this past year. Vehicle thefts have been on the rise the past several years. See the chart below to see if your vehicle is on the list.
The high theft rate of the vehicles does not automatically translate to having the highest insurance rates. Next year’s insurance rate report will show if any of this year’s high theft vehicles move into the highest cost to insure list. The Highway Loss Data Institute (pdf), provides detailed information on vehicle theft losses and models.
Most Stolen Vehicles 2023
|Rank
|Make/Model
|2023 Thefts
|1
|Hyundai Elantra
|48,445
|2
|Hyundai Sonata
|42,813
|3
|Kia Optima
|30,204
|4
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|23,721
|5
|Kia Soul
|21,001
|6
|Honda Accord
|20,895
|7
|Honda Civic
|19,858
|8
|Kia Forte
|16,209
|9
|Ford F150 Series Pickup
|15,852
|10
|Kia Sportage
|15,749
|Source: NICB
Least Stolen Vehicles 2020-2022
|1
|Tesla Model 3 4WD
|2
|Tesla Model Y 4WD
|3
|Volvo XC90 4WD
|4
|GMC Acadia 4WD
|5
|Tesla Model X 4WD
|6
|Volvo XC40 4WD
|7
|Tesla Model 3
|8
|Chevrolet Trailblazer 4WD
|9
|Lexus UX 250h 4WD
|10
|Volvo XC60 4WD
Most Expensive to Insure
|Vehicle
|Average Annual Premium
|Lexus NX 300h
|$2,014
|Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel
|$2,015
|Lexus RX 350
|$2,105
|Nissan Altima 2.0 S
|$2,130
|Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus
|$2,447
|Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription
|$2,456
|Lexus ES 300H
|$2,485
|Tesla Model S Performance
|$3,960
Least Expensive to Insure
|Vehicle
|Average Annual Premium
|Honda CR-V LX
|$1,574
|Jeep Wrangler JL Sport
|$1,585
|Subaru Crosstrek
|$1,606
|Subaru Forester 2.5I
|$1,613
|Hyundai Tucson SE
|$1,637
|Jeep Compass Latitude
|$1,645
|Chevrolet Equinox L
|$1,661
|Ford Escape S
|$1,663
|Volkswagen Tiguan SE
|$1,663
|source: Forbes
related
Roseville Today is locally owned & community supported.
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
(21+ years strong)
Welcome to the brighter side!
Feature your Business & Events on the brighter side.NO AFFILIATION to print or big media.
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)
Get in front of local customers! 24/7 (365)