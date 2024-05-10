Taking a look at stolen cars and insurance rates

Roseville, Calif.- The National Insurance Crime (NICB) just released their list of top 10 stolen cars in America this past year. Vehicle thefts have been on the rise the past several years. See the chart below to see if your vehicle is on the list.

The high theft rate of the vehicles does not automatically translate to having the highest insurance rates. Next year’s insurance rate report will show if any of this year’s high theft vehicles move into the highest cost to insure list. The Highway Loss Data Institute (pdf), provides detailed information on vehicle theft losses and models.

Most Stolen Vehicles 2023

Rank Make/Model 2023 Thefts 1 Hyundai Elantra 48,445 2 Hyundai Sonata 42,813 3 Kia Optima 30,204 4 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 23,721 5 Kia Soul 21,001 6 Honda Accord 20,895 7 Honda Civic 19,858 8 Kia Forte 16,209 9 Ford F150 Series Pickup 15,852 10 Kia Sportage 15,749 Source: NICB

Least Stolen Vehicles 2020-2022

1 Tesla Model 3 4WD 2 Tesla Model Y 4WD 3 Volvo XC90 4WD 4 GMC Acadia 4WD 5 Tesla Model X 4WD 6 Volvo XC40 4WD 7 Tesla Model 3 8 Chevrolet Trailblazer 4WD 9 Lexus UX 250h 4WD 10 Volvo XC60 4WD source: HLDI

Most Expensive to Insure

Vehicle Average Annual Premium Lexus NX 300h $2,014 Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel $2,015 Lexus RX 350 $2,105 Nissan Altima 2.0 S $2,130 Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus $2,447 Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription $2,456 Lexus ES 300H $2,485 Tesla Model S Performance $3,960 source: Forbes

Least Expensive to Insure

Vehicle Average Annual Premium Honda CR-V LX $1,574 Jeep Wrangler JL Sport $1,585 Subaru Crosstrek $1,606 Subaru Forester 2.5I $1,613 Hyundai Tucson SE $1,637 Jeep Compass Latitude $1,645 Chevrolet Equinox L $1,661 Ford Escape S $1,663 Volkswagen Tiguan SE $1,663 source: Forbes

