Taking a look at stolen cars and insurance rates

Roseville, Calif.- The National Insurance Crime (NICB) just released their list of top 10 stolen cars in America this past year. Vehicle thefts have been on the rise the past several years. See the chart below to see if your vehicle is on the list.

The high theft rate of the vehicles does not automatically translate to having the highest insurance rates. Next year’s insurance rate report will show if any of this year’s high theft vehicles move into the highest cost to insure list. The Highway Loss Data Institute (pdf), provides detailed information on vehicle theft losses and models.

Most Stolen Vehicles 2023

RankMake/Model2023 Thefts
1Hyundai Elantra48,445
2Hyundai Sonata42,813
3Kia Optima30,204
4Chevrolet Silverado 150023,721
5Kia Soul21,001
6Honda Accord20,895
7Honda Civic19,858
8Kia Forte16,209
9Ford F150 Series Pickup15,852
10Kia Sportage15,749
Source: NICB

Least Stolen Vehicles 2020-2022

1Tesla Model 3 4WD
2Tesla Model Y 4WD
3Volvo XC90 4WD
4GMC Acadia 4WD
5Tesla Model X 4WD
6Volvo XC40 4WD
7Tesla Model 3
8Chevrolet Trailblazer 4WD
9Lexus UX 250h 4WD
10Volvo XC60 4WD 
source: HLDI

Most Expensive to Insure

VehicleAverage Annual Premium
Lexus NX 300h$2,014
Dodge Ram 1500 Rebel$2,015
Lexus RX 350$2,105
Nissan Altima 2.0 S$2,130
Tesla Model 3 Standard Plus$2,447
Volvo XC90 T8 Inscription$2,456
Lexus ES 300H$2,485
Tesla Model S Performance$3,960
source: Forbes

Least Expensive to Insure

VehicleAverage Annual Premium
Honda CR-V LX$1,574
Jeep Wrangler JL Sport$1,585
Subaru Crosstrek$1,606
Subaru Forester 2.5I$1,613
Hyundai Tucson SE$1,637
Jeep Compass Latitude$1,645
Chevrolet Equinox L$1,661
Ford Escape S$1,663
Volkswagen Tiguan SE$1,663
source: Forbes
