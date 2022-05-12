COVID-19 becomes a leading cause of death

Roseville, Calif.- According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease and cancer remain at the top of the list for causes of death in America while COVID-19 deaths which have passed a million move into the 3rd leading cause of death in America.

America’s population is aging and the overall death rate is expected to keep rising as a result. Here are the latest results and a comparison from 2013.

Top 10 Causes of Death in the United States – 2021

Heart Disease Cancer COVID-19 Unintentional Injuries Stroke Chronic lower respiratory diseases Alzheimer’s disease Diabetes Chronic Liver or cirrohis Kidney disease

Top 10 Causes of Death in the United States – 2013