Top 10 causes of death in America

COVID-19 becomes a leading cause of death

Roseville, Calif.- According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease and cancer remain at the top of the list for causes of death in America while COVID-19 deaths which have passed a million move into the 3rd leading cause of death in America.

America’s population is aging and the overall death rate is expected to keep rising as a result. Here are the latest results and a comparison from 2013.

Top 10 Causes of Death in the United States – 2021

  1. Heart Disease
  2. Cancer
  3. COVID-19
  4. Unintentional Injuries
  5. Stroke
  6. Chronic lower respiratory diseases
  7. Alzheimer’s disease
  8. Diabetes
  9. Chronic Liver or cirrohis
  10. Kidney disease

Top 10 Causes of Death in the United States – 2013

  1. Heart Disease
  2. Cancer
  3. Chronic lower respiratory diseases
  4. Cerebrovascular diseases
  5. Accidents (unintentional injuries)
  6. Alzheimer’s disease
  7. Diabetes
  8. Influenza and pneumonia
  9. Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis
  10. Intentional self-harm (suicide)

▶ Related▶ More from Author