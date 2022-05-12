COVID-19 becomes a leading cause of death
Roseville, Calif.- According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease and cancer remain at the top of the list for causes of death in America while COVID-19 deaths which have passed a million move into the 3rd leading cause of death in America.
America’s population is aging and the overall death rate is expected to keep rising as a result. Here are the latest results and a comparison from 2013.
Top 10 Causes of Death in the United States – 2021
- Heart Disease
- Cancer
- COVID-19
- Unintentional Injuries
- Stroke
- Chronic lower respiratory diseases
- Alzheimer’s disease
- Diabetes
- Chronic Liver or cirrohis
- Kidney disease
Top 10 Causes of Death in the United States – 2013
- Heart Disease
- Cancer
- Chronic lower respiratory diseases
- Cerebrovascular diseases
- Accidents (unintentional injuries)
- Alzheimer’s disease
- Diabetes
- Influenza and pneumonia
- Nephritis, nephrotic syndrome and nephrosis
- Intentional self-harm (suicide)