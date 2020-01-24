Placer County and Nationally
Roseville, CA- Each year, communities throughout the country report lists of most popular baby names. Similarities across distant geographic spans are often a remarkable testament to the influence of pop culture on society.
According to the Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office which is responsible for keeping the county’s vital records, including all births, there were over 9,000 babies born in Placer County during 2019. Here their list of Top 10 Baby Names in Placer County for 2019.
Most Popular Baby Girl Names in Placer County
- Olivia (2nd nationally)
- Amelia (7th nationally)
- Emma (3rd nationally)
- Charlotte
- Abigail
- Mia (8th nationally)
- Evelyn
- Sophia (1st nationally)
- Ella
- Penelope
Most Popular Baby Boy Names in Placer County
- Lucas
- Liam (1st nationally)
- Benjamin
- Jacob
- Noah (3rd nationally)
- James
- Oliver (9th nationally)
- Elijah (8th nationally)
- Levi
- Wyatt
Most Popular Girl Names in United States
- Sophia
- Olivia
- Emma
- Ava
- Aria
- Isabella
- Amelia
- Mia
- Riley
- Aaliyah
Most Popular Boy Names in United States
- Liam
- Jackson
- Noah
- Aiden
- Grayson
- Caden
- Lucas
- Elijah
- Oliver
- Muhammad
*Baby Center