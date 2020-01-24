Placer County and Nationally

Roseville, CA- Each year, communities throughout the country report lists of most popular baby names. Similarities across distant geographic spans are often a remarkable testament to the influence of pop culture on society.

According to the Placer County Clerk-Recorder’s Office which is responsible for keeping the county’s vital records, including all births, there were over 9,000 babies born in Placer County during 2019. Here their list of Top 10 Baby Names in Placer County for 2019.

Most Popular Baby Girl Names in Placer County

Olivia (2nd nationally) Amelia (7th nationally) Emma (3rd nationally) Charlotte Abigail Mia (8th nationally) Evelyn Sophia (1st nationally) Ella Penelope

Most Popular Baby Boy Names in Placer County

Lucas Liam (1st nationally) Benjamin Jacob Noah (3rd nationally) James Oliver (9th nationally) Elijah (8th nationally) Levi Wyatt

Placer County



Most Popular Girl Names in United States

Sophia Olivia Emma Ava Aria Isabella Amelia Mia Riley Aaliyah

Most Popular Boy Names in United States

Liam

Jackson

Noah

Aiden

Grayson

Caden

Lucas

Elijah

Oliver

Muhammad

*Baby Center