Roseville benefit helps under-served Roseville Children

Roseville, Calif.- Join the Tommy Apostolos Fund for its 31st Annual Dinner Dance. This event raises much-needed funds to help the nonprofit provide clothing essentials, shoes and school supplies for hundreds of underserved Roseville students throughout the year.

The event includes a delicious dinner served by Placer County elected officials and Roseville principals, classic Greek desserts prepared by St. Anna Greek Orthodox Church, silent auction and one-of-a-kind raffle prizes and live music by Ant Bee, a classic 70s rock band.WHEN: Saturday, August 21, 2021 from 6-10 p.m.

Tickets, Time & Location

WHEN: August 21, 2021

Time: 6:00 pm – 10 pm

WHERE: @theGrounds

800 All American Parkway

Roseville, CA

Tickets & Pricing

COST: Attendee: $45 individual | $80 couple

RCSD Teacher: $40 individual | $70 couple

To purchase tickets, view sponsorship packages and volunteer opportunities, visit

http://tommyafund.com/

About the Tommy Apostolos Fund

The Tommy Apostolos Fund was established in 1988 in memory of Tommy Apostolos, a lifetime Roseville resident and a 30+year employee of Roseville Telephone Company. One of Tommy’s passions was helping local children.

Originally, the Fund was a cooperative between Surewest Communications (formerly Roseville Telephone Company), Roseville Police Association, and the Apostolos Family with a few support volunteers. Our first kids’ shopping spree in 1988 had just 10 kids. Today, we provide nearly 500 children each year with much needed clothing, coats, shoes and essentials.