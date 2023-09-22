Five Tips to Fall For

Hello there, lovely homeowners!

Julie Jalone here, your favorite Sacramento realty expert, ready to dive into the crisp charm of autumn. As the leaves change and pumpkin spice everything starts to dominate our lives (guilty as charged! 🍁☕️), it’s the perfect time to give our homes a little seasonal TLC. So, let’s get started!

1. Warm Up With Weatherproofing

Before those cool breezes become chilly winds, ensure your home stays cozy by sealing gaps in windows and doors. Not only will this save you on heating costs, but it’ll also give you an excuse to snuggle up on the couch with some hot cocoa.

2. Gutter Clutter Be Gone!

Those falling leaves might look picture-perfect on your lawn, but they can wreak havoc in your gutters. Make sure to give them a good clean-out to prevent any blockages. Trust me; it’s better than dealing with a waterlogged yard later.

3. Switch Out Summer for Sweater Weather

Rotate out those summer linens for flannel and heavier comforters. And while you’re at it, why not add a few throw blankets around the living room? It’s all about that cozy ambiance!

4. Safety First: Check Those Alarms

Before we get into the heart of fireplace season and with Daylight Saving Time ending soon, now’s a fantastic time to test your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. Replace those batteries if needed, and rest easy knowing your home is a safe haven.

5. Porch & Patio Prep

Fall is all about outdoor gatherings and bonfires. Prep your patio by cleaning furniture, setting up a fire pit (if you don’t already have one), and adding some atmospheric lighting. Also, a hearty welcome mat and some autumnal decor can elevate your entryway vibes in a snap!

Giving your home a little autumn love not only ensures you’re prepared for the colder months but also sets the stage for all those delightful fall memories just waiting to be made.

Got any of your own fall prep tips or want some advice on housing this season? Don’t be a stranger – you know I’m always here with some sage advice and a few fun anecdotes up my sleeve!

Stay fabulous and fall-tastic,

Julie 🍂🏡🧡

Julie Jalone

If you or someone you know is considering buying, please feel free to contact me MagnumOne Realty office in Roseville at (916) 276-6883 and email at [email protected].

We specialize serving the needs of buyers and sellers of homes in the Roseville and Sacramento area including Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado, Sutter and Yuba counties.

DRE# 01418097