Rattlesnake activity increases with warmer weather

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville, Lincoln, and Rocklin along with all of South Placer is rattlesnake country. They thrive in our warm and wild open spaces as well as taking up residence in neighborhoods and in the dark recesses of homes and garages.

The change in weather marks a change in rattlesnake behavior as well. Snakes live all over California and while most are not poisonous, the rattlesnake is. In humans, a rattlesnake bite can produce swelling and bruising and can sometimes be fatal.

It is prudent for Roseville area residents and anyone else in rattlesnake country to take some precautions as they venture outdoors. Children and our pets natural curiosity can lead to a fateful encounter with a rattler. Here are some tips to stay safe.

To protect against rattlesnake bites, the CPCS provides the following tips:

Keep children and pets close by when outdoors.

Stay on trails when hiking, and look carefully where you step.

Do not pick up or disturb a snake, even if it appears dead.

Do not reach into holes, bushes or anywhere that is hidden.

If bitten, symptoms of a severe bite include:

Extreme pain at the location of the bite

Nausea

Diarrhea

Swelling in the mouth and throat making it difficult to breathe

Lightheadedness

Collapse and shock

If bitten by a rattlesnake immediate medical treatment is critical, the CPCS provides the following tips:

Call 911 immediately. Administering an antivenom is the best treatment.

Do not apply ice, use a tourniquet or apply suction to the wound.

Immobilize the wounded area.

Move slowly.

Immediate Help

Each year more than 300 snake bites are reported to the California Poison Control System alone. The California Poison Control System (CPCS) is available at www.calpoison.org or by calling 1-800-222-1222, 24 hours a day, seven days a week for immediate expert help and information in case of poison exposure.

The California Poison Control System at 1-800-222-1222 has trained and certified pharmacists, nurses and Poison Information Providers to quickly help you 24/7. The service is free and confidential, and interpreters for over 100 languages are always available.

The CPCS has four Divisions located at – UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento, San Francisco General Hospital in San Francisco, Children’s Hospital Central California in Fresno/Madera and the UC San Diego Medical Center in San Diego. The CPCS is part of the University of California San Francisco School of Pharmacy and responsible to the California Emergency Medical Services Authority.