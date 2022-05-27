Meet Me At The Fair

Roseville, Calif. – Roseville will once again welcome back guests to the Placer County Fair. Scheduled for June 23-26, 2022, it’s the perfect way to kick off the beginning of summer in Placer County.

Following last year’s successful event, 2022 welcomes another year of fun and excitement. Come explore what’s new and check out @Grounds and Roebbelen Event Center.

The Placer County Fair opens @the Grounds in Roseville on Thursday, June 23, and continues through Sunday, June 26. The fair is open 5-11 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday at 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville (formerly known as the Placer County Fairgrounds).

Tickets and info at https://www.placercountyfair.org/.

Come explore as the 2022 Placer County Fair highlights what makes our region one of California’s hottest destinations.

Enjoy classic rides, entertainment and many tasty surprises. Family-friendly and always fun, this year’s Placer County Fair is sure to be the most popular ever!

The fair “celebrates our rich heritage and highlights the best of where we’re going.” Robert Weygandt, Placer County Supervisors Chairman

Carnival Fun

The carnival rides, games and food also draw many to the Placer County Fair. Carnival operator Wold Amusements will bring about 20 rides to the fair, including a new 100-foot drop ride and an all-time favorite: the Ferris wheel.

“We may have a heck of a run in Roseville,” said company CEO Jason Wold, who brought his carnival to about 30 fairs and festivals every year before the pandemic. With all of the pent-up demand for events, “the Placer County Fair might be the biggest event in the Sacramento region.”

Family Road Trip Directions

About Placer Valley Tourism

Placer Valley Tourism is a Business Improvement District that serves South Placer County and the cities of Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln. The BID operates to help generate incremental room night stays in hotels within Placer Valley Tourism’s geographic footprint through various conferences and youth and amateur sports events. PVT’s aim is to coordinate community and sports events with the best hospitality options in the region. Placer Valley Tourism is a nonprofit and classified as a 501(c)6.

About @the Grounds

@the Grounds, formerly the Placer County Fairgrounds and Event Center, is a multipurpose event facility on 61 acres in the heart of Roseville, California. @the Grounds includes the Roebbelen Center, a 160,000-square-foot event center that can accommodate major amateur sports competitions, large meetings, trade shows, concerts and other events. For more than 80 years, @the Grounds has been the home of the Placer County Fair – an annual celebration of the diversity of the community – along with countless other community, family and corporate gatherings. @the Grounds hosted almost 200 events in 2019.