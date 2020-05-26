Comprehensive reopening plan set for June 8

LINCOLN, CA – Thunder Valley Casino Resort today announced plans to reopen on Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m.

Over the last two months, Thunder Valley has been working diligently to prepare the property by implementing a comprehensive reopening plan that includes cleaning and sanitizing protocols, encourages social distancing that further protects guests and Team Members from COVID-19.

The precautionary safety measures that will be implemented upon reopening, include, but are not limited to:

Increasing cleaning protocols, which include regular disinfecting of frequent contact surfaces and objects like elevator buttons, hotel check-in counters, door handles and slot machines

Placing hand sanitizing stations throughout the property, including at all entrances

Encouraging social distancing by limiting the number of poker players per table and increasing spacing between open tables

Reconfiguring seating arrangements in dining venues to allow for social distancing

Reducing the number of available slot machines and table games by turning off slot machines and/or removing chairs to allow for separation between guests

Screening all guests via a non-invasive Thermal Camera System prior to entering the property. Anyone displaying a temperature over 100.4°F will not be allowed entry.

Screening Team Members when they arrive at work utilizing a non-contact infrared forehead thermometer

Strengthening public information efforts by providing frequent public announcements and other forms of communications for guests to reinforce health-related messages (handwashing, social distancing, refraining from casino attendance if sick, etc.)

Requiring that all guests and Team Members wear a protective facemask on property

Implementing mandatory COVID-19 safety training for all Team Members

Increasing the frequency of air filter replacements and HVAC cleaning

“The health and wellness of our guests and Team Members remain our number one priority,” said Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort. “We have been preparing to reopen for quite some time and have implemented property-wide safety measures that exceed the precautionary standards outlined by public health agencies. We look forward to welcoming our valued guests and Team Members back very soon.”

Phased approach

The reopening of Thunder Valley will be in phases and will allow for the gradual reopening of the gaming floor, restaurants, bars and entertainment. Slots, Table Games, Poker, Hotel, Pool and Gift Shop will resume operations with social distancing and extensive cleaning measures in place.

While many of the restaurants and bars will reopen, there with limited seating and some may have modified hours of operation. Additional venues and amenities, including Bingo, will reopen at a later date.

At this time, the Summer Concert Series has been temporarily postponed. Thunder Valley will schedule concerts as soon as it is safe to do so.

“The United Auburn Indian Community took into careful consideration Governor Gavin Newsom’s request to delay the reopening of California casinos,” said United Auburn Indian Community Chairman Gene Whitehouse. “We feel confident that a June 8th reopening will further ensure that we are providing a safe environment for our employees, guests and the surrounding community.”

The Tribal Council and resort management will continue to closely track local, state, and federal health announcements and update safety protocols accordingly.

Thunder Valley Casino Resort has been in the elite ranks of AAA Four Diamond award-winning resort destinations since 2011. Located 30 miles east of Sacramento, Thunder Valley Casino Resort offers 270,000 square feet of gaming space – including 3,500 slot and video machines, 100 table games, a live poker room with space for tournaments of up to 500 players, and a Bingo Room with a capacity of up to 800 players.

The United Auburn Indian Community opened Thunder Valley in June 2003.