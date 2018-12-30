Creedence Clearwater Revisited, Illusions Bar Featured

Thunder Valley Casino Resort is proud to announce a weekend of New Year’s Eve Celebrations. Tickets are on sale now for the New Year’s Eve Headliner Creedence Clearwater Revisited, and for the New Year’s Eve Celebration at Illusions featuring a Live DJ and Radio Host.

Creedence Clearwater Revisited will be performing two shows in Thunder Valley’s Pano Hall on New Year’s Eve – one at 8:00 p.m. and the other at 10:30 p.m. Countdowns to 2019 will be held in Pano Hall, Illusions, and multiple additional locations throughout Thunder Valley.

In addition to exciting performances, Thunder Valley will host a variety of promotions on the days leading up to 2019, including a weekend full of daily $25,000 giveaways.

“New Year’s Eve is going to be a huge celebration this year at Thunder Valley,” said Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort. “While our New Year’s Eve headliner Creedence Clearwater Revisited will be a huge draw, Thunder Valley will also offer diverse entertainment options and promotions throughout the casino, so there is sure to be an option for all Thunder Valley guests.”

