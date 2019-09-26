Thirty schools to split donation

LINCOLN – Thunder Valley Casino Resort donated over 1 million sheets of printer paper to the Western Placer Unified School District and the Roseville City School District.

An annual donation, the pallets of paper were delivered to the two district offices Thursday morning. The paper will be divided among 30 schools between the two districts.

“We are very proud to be able to assist our local schools by providing supplies to the students,” said Dawn Clayton, General Manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort. “We hope that our donation allows teachers to make copies of supplemental materials such as homework, handouts, and lessons to enhance the student’s learning throughout the school year.”