Message from Roseville City School District



Roseville, Calif.- October begins a truly festive atmosphere at each of our school sites, something I look forward to every year. With Halloween, Thanksgiving and fall decor, the spirit of autumn lives right here at RCSD. What I will love most about this fall semester is visiting our schools and observing the outstanding teaching, learning and support that occurs in every classroom. Your children are truly loved and cared for by our staff members.

The Roseville City School District Foundation (RCSDF), is contributing to the outstanding teaching and learning through its tradition of raising and distributing funds to benefit our students. RCSDF is a community-based organization with a mission to enhance, expand and enrich the education of each child in the RCSD. This year, the Foundation will resume offering Partners in Education (PIE) grants to teachers and have already provided $25,000 toward the music education program. PIE grants promote innovation in the classroom through teacher, grade-level, and academic department grants. Teachers from all school sites submit grant proposals designed to inspire and motivate their students and advance the use of cutting-edge curriculum.

​This is huge news as PIE grant recipients are awarded up to $750 per individual teacher or $2,000 per grade level or departmental team. This financial resource enables teachers to provide innovative academic and enrichment programs like science nights, field trips, musical productions, and STEAM learning.

We’re Hiring!

More good news this year comes out of our Personnel Department – we’re hiring! As a growing district, we are thrilled to know that we provide jobs to many RCSD family members and members of our local community.

While we have full-time positions available like Secretary at Junction Elementary, we also offer part-time roles that may align with your child’s school hours. We know it’s a challenge to balance work with raising a family, so roles like Instructional Assistant and Cafeteria Site Cashier may offer hours that will allow you to pick up and drop off your child at school with time to breathe. We have 33 open positions available that range in flexibility.

Check out our open positions at edjoin.org/RCSDK8. We’d love to have you join our #RCSDChampions family!

Derk Garcia

Superintendent Roseville City School District