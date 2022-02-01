Roseville, Calif.- We are two months into the year and RJUHSD already has much to celebrate!

Here are a few updates I’d like to share from around our district.

Teachers of the Year

First, I would like to congratulate Rosalie Sullivan from the Roseville Adult School and Lisa Kunst from Granite Bay High School for being recognized as RJUHSD’s Teachers of the Year. Rosalie and Lisa will participate in the Placer County Teacher of the Year program this spring with the finalist of that event becoming Placer County’s nomination for California Teacher of the Year, sponsored by the California Department of Education.

Teacher of Year

The efforts and excellence of our teachers goes beyond helping students achieve academic success. These teachers have a lasting impact on their students, inspiring them to follow their dreams, aim high and discover who they are by identifying their passions.

Innovative and Educational

If you haven’t heard, our District is working incredibly hard to provide innovative practices and educational services to our students and families, such as the ones offered at Independence High School. Through the pandemic and the adjustment to and from virtual learning, our District has learned how important it is for students to have options in education.

Teacher of Year

As we explore what this looks like, we are seeking community input to hear from those who truly matter: you. As a community, we are all in this educational journey of our students together. Whether you are a neighbor, business owner, volunteer or part of the RJUHSD family, you are integral to the village that raises our children into engaged, successful members of our community. We welcome your insight so drop a line anytime to April Moore, Ed.D., Assistant Superintendent, Education Services at [email protected].

Governing Board

We are also in the process of creating by-trustee area elections beginning with the November 2022 governing board election. Our final map designating the five trustee areas is required by law to be approved by March 1, 2022. For more information on the public hearing process, please visit https://www.rjuhsd.us/domain/2701 or contact Laura Jungsten, [email protected]

Don’t forget that we are now enrolling new students and incoming freshmen. The earlier students enroll, the more time we have to prepare for classes. Learn more at https://www.rjuhsd.us/enrollment. Lastly, I want to acknowledge our devoted, resourceful, “get it done well” staff.

The challenges have been plenty and as your superintendent, I am beyond thankful for their team approach of offering kindness and patience to our students and colleagues.

Thank you for being part of the collaborative community and process that makes RJUHSD one of the best places to receive an education in the state of California. We celebrate you and all that you offer our students!

John Becker

Roseville Joint Union High School District Superintendent