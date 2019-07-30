Kelli’s Cookies For Goodness Bakes to Host

Roseville, CA- Kelli’s Cookies for Goodness Bakes is raising money and raising glasses for Placer youth at its third annual fundraising event, Taste of Placer, on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the Roseville Sports Center.

WHAT, WHEN, WHY

Saturday, October 12, 2019 @ 6 PM

Roseville Sports Complex

40+ local restaurants, wineries and breweries serving their favorite menu items

500+ attendees

Swag bags

$3,500 diamond necklace from Sharif Jewelers to be raffled

Guest appearance by KFBK’s Kitty O’Neal

Live music by Cliff Huey 27 Outlaws

Kelli’s Cookies for Goodness Bakes is more than just a bakery and for its employees, it’s more than just a job. Thanks to Taste of Placer, owner Kelli Ridenour is able to help fund a mission.

Fundraiser for good

In 2017, after operating a for profit bakery for more than 19 years, Ridenour changed business gears to a non-profit, and simultaneously, transitioned her entire purpose for baking cookies into a workforce development program extending job training, mentoring and employment to former foster and at-risk youth in the region, through the storefront bakery of Kelli’s Cookies for Goodness Bakes.

“Taste of Placer supports these young adults while enjoying a culinary cruise around Placer County’s farm-to-fork offerings. It’s an all-you-can-eat, all-you-can-drink night out to bring awareness to our mission, and help to expand our program to more youth in need,” Kelli Ridenour

Tickets

Tickets to this event are available online at forgoodnessbakes.org or by visiting Kelli’s Cookies For Goodness Bakes at 605 Douglas Blvd in Roseville.

More information about Kelli’s Cookies For Goodness Bakes: Kelli’s Cookies For Goodness Bake launched in 2017 with a mission is to mentor, employ and inspire former foster and at-risk youth in the greater Placer and Sacramento regions. For Goodness Bakes helps equip youth ages 18-24 with practical job skills and work experience to help become self sufficient and successful in life.

Roseville Sports Center

1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd

Roseville, CA