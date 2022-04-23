Annual Fiesta of Tacos, Beer, & Wine

Roseville, Calif.- The gauntlet has been thrown down as local restaurants take on the challenge today for bragging rights in the 3rd Annual Taco Throwdown in Roseville today. Grab your tickets and head over to @Grounds located at 700 Event Center Drive for an spicy day of fun in the sun. The annual event is put on by the Rotary Club of Roseville.

Perfect spring weather is in the forecast for Roseville with sunny skies and temps in the mid to upper 70’s expected. Come put your palate to the test to help decide the winner of the best taco. Sip and savor libations of local wine and craft beer while sampling and strolling @Grounds.

In addition to tasty offerings, battle it out at the corn hole tournament or kick back and listen to the live band between your tastings.

The Annual Taco Throwdown in Roseville is a 21 and over event. No outside food or drink is allowed.

Tickets & Pricing

Taco Throwdown

April 23, 2022

1:00 – 5:00 PM

@Grounds in Roseville

Tickets are priced at $70- $150. Designated driver tickets are $60.

Snag your tickets online and we hope to see you there!

Taco Throwdown in Roseville