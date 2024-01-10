Auburn, Calif. – District 4 Supervisor Suzanne Jones was chosen by fellow board members today to serve as the next chair of the Placer County Board of Supervisors for 2024. District 1 Supervisor Bonnie Gore was named as vice chair.

The leadership gavel is traditionally passed during the first meeting of every new year and follows a rotation that provides supervisors with an opportunity to lead the board once during every four-year term in office.

“It is quite an honor to serve as chair of the Board of Supervisors, and I’m excited to take on this new responsibility. I am committed to serving the residents of Placer County and I am humbled to have been entrusted with this leadership role.” Suzanne Jones

Completing 4-year term

Jones is entering the last year of her first four-year term and represents District 4, which encompasses all of Granite Bay, a portion of Roseville and portions of the foothills.

The role of the chair is to preside over board meetings and approve final board meeting agendas. The chair also represents the county at community events and is often the board spokesperson.

“My philosophy has always been to listen to the input I receive from county residents and understand their perspectives as those are the people I have been elected to serve,” said Jones. “As chair, I intend to emphasize community participation because that is how governance works best in my opinion.”

District 3 Supervisor Jim Holmes, who is the outgoing chair, passed the gavel to Jones after the board vote and Jones presented Holmes with a plaque in appreciation for his service over the past year.

Vice Chair

As vice chair, Gore will be responsible for filling in as chair in Jones’ absence and will be in line for board chair in 2025. Gore has served on the Board of Supervisors since 2019 and just entered the second year of her second term in office.

“Important discussions will take place in 2024 around challenging issues like homelessness, affordable housing and economic development,” said Gore. “I am looking forward to assisting in a leadership capacity as we address these and other complex issues.”

