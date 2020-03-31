Demanding Protections When Treating Patients With COVID-19

Roseville, CA- Nurses will be hosting a candlelight vigil to highlight the lack of a staffing plan along with inadequate personal protective equipment (PPE), for frontline health care workers during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Nurses are reporting that they are being told that they will no longer be notified when they have been exposed to a COVID-19 patient further endangering nurses and patients.

We reached out to a Sutter spokesperson who did not dispute the notification claims and added ” We encourage all staff to monitor their health status and stay home if sick, and at Sutter Roseville, we have also implemented mandatory temperature screening for all clinicians, staff, contractors and vendors upon entry as part of our commitment to their safety.”

Registered nurses at Sutter Roseville are holding an action and media availability during their shift change to describe current conditions and the need for more N95 respirators and other protective gear required to safely treat COVID-19 patients, announced California Nurses Association/National Nurses United, the nation’s largest and fastest-growing nurses union representing 150,000 registered nurses across the country.

Nurses Vigil

Where: E. Roseville Pkwy, in Roseville, CA in front of Sutter Roseville entrance

When: 8PM PT, April 1, 2020

Sutter Roseville response

SEIU-UHW Donation of N95 Masks

“COVID 19 has been an unprecedented and challenging crisis for everyone in health care. Much has been reported about the national shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE). Sutter has been working to obtain PPE from a variety of conventional and unconventional sources. We want to thank SEIU-UHW for being part of the solution by helping us secure 2 million N95 masks. We will be working to distribute these masks across our system to where they are needed most. We are committed to protecting our patients, clinicians and staff while prioritizing PPE.” Rishi Sikka, M.D., president of Sutter Health System Enterprises

A Sutter Health spokeperson adds ” Sutter is looking for new and undamaged products to help ensure the supplies are safe and medical grade. Those interested in donating are encouraged to visit Sutter’s donation webpage or call 1-844-987-6099 for additional information.”

