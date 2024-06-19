Comedy, community, and entertainment with a local touch
Roseville, Calif.- As you head over to enjoy this year’s Placer County Fair and kick-off summer fun, don’t forget to carve out some time to check out some of the community’s growing abundance of local talent. It’s a terrific way to give an extra boost to our area’s performers.
Catch the exciting action on the Community Stage from June 21-23 inside Johnson Hall at the Placer County Fair. All entertainment is FREE with paid fair admission. Grab your tickets online!
Friday, June 21: Comedy Night Schedule
6:00 PM – Bassil Kamas
6:15 PM – Danny Luna
6:30 PM – Holly James
7:15 PM – Joey Crespillo Sr.
7:30 PM – Dan McGowan
8:00 PM – Chicago Steve
Saturday, June 22: Community Stage Schedule
12:30 PM – Tamraloo Studios
2:00 PM – River City Ukulele Orchestra
3:15 PM – Elevation Dance
4:00 PM – Precision Dance Center
5:00 PM – Rocking Rockstars
6:00 PM – Bach to Rock
Sunday, June 23: Community Stage Schedule
12:15 PM – Thrive Cardio Drumming
1:15 PM – Studio 65 Dance Company
2:30 PM – Thrive Cardio Drumming
3:30 PM – School of Rock Roseville
7:15 PM – Rocklin Academy of Dance
8:30 PM – Auburn Hip Hop Congress
