Comedy, community, and entertainment with a local touch

Roseville, Calif.- As you head over to enjoy this year’s Placer County Fair and kick-off summer fun, don’t forget to carve out some time to check out some of the community’s growing abundance of local talent. It’s a terrific way to give an extra boost to our area’s performers.

Catch the exciting action on the Community Stage from June 21-23 inside Johnson Hall at the Placer County Fair. All entertainment is FREE with paid fair admission. Grab your tickets online!

Friday, June 21: Comedy Night Schedule

6:00 PM – Bassil Kamas

6:15 PM – Danny Luna

6:30 PM – Holly James

7:15 PM – Joey Crespillo Sr.

7:30 PM – Dan McGowan

8:00 PM – Chicago Steve

Saturday, June 22: Community Stage Schedule

12:30 PM – Tamraloo Studios

2:00 PM – River City Ukulele Orchestra

3:15 PM – Elevation Dance

4:00 PM – Precision Dance Center

5:00 PM – Rocking Rockstars

6:00 PM – Bach to Rock

Sunday, June 23: Community Stage Schedule

12:15 PM – Thrive Cardio Drumming

1:15 PM – Studio 65 Dance Company

2:30 PM – Thrive Cardio Drumming

3:30 PM – School of Rock Roseville

7:15 PM – Rocklin Academy of Dance

8:30 PM – Auburn Hip Hop Congress